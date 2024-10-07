Supporting Scott and Maria Hewitt

Friends,

Scott and Maria Hewitt, were a huge part of the Maryland Christian Saints Football program. Scott was on our coaching staff and Maria was a tremendous volunteer. They spent many hours of their time voluntarily to help the Saints. I'm sure many of you have stories of how Scott and Maria touched your life. A few years ago they moved to Florida. During Hurricane Helene they suffered tremendous loss in their home. Scroll right on the photo to see damage to their house. Water came up also through the drains and toilet. Thank the Lord he spared their lives. The community has suffered tremendous loss as well and some are from low income families. We would like to ask that if you are able to contribute to help the Hewitt's in their time of need that you join this Give Send Go Campaign. The funds go directly to the Hewitt's. Any funds raised over the Hewitt's need, they will distribute to the neighborhood who is also in tremendous need. As many of you know that Hurricane Milton is approaching the same area. Please keep the Hewitt's and their community in your prayers.

Update: Correction to this update...

I misunderstood, there was no tree that fell on the roof. My apologies.

During Hurricane Milton, the Hewitt's had further damage to their home. A tree fell on the roof. This has been a difficult year for the Hewitt's. Last November Scott lost his job due to corporate restructuring. They had to move to Tampa for a new job that was a reduction in pay from his previous job. Three days after they moved Scott had to have a heart procedure. A month later they moved to their current home. These two storms have done significant damage to their home. They had just finished a remodel 3 weeks before the first storm. The Lord is their guide and they are resting in His loving arms. Give if you're able to. I know there is much need in the South of our country and many are suffering. Please continue to pray for the Hewitt's. The Lord is our Great Provider.



