Supporting Hernando Arce

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $16,312

Campaign created by Elizabeth Arce

Campaign funds will be received by Hernando Arce

Hernando is my big brother and joined the U.S. Navy at 18yrs old.

We recently received a dismissal on the criminal trespassing charges but we are now focused on bringing a civil lawsuit against the city of San Antonio and the San Antonio airport police department.   

Hernando says “ we won this battle but the war for our national security and sovereignty continues. He is determined to expose the corruption of the NGOs and the Biden regime in America. With your support he can invest in equipment, legal fees, cloud storage which can be very expensive to maintain and of course more investigative journalism.  
“ For God & Country “
Grace Fernandez
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Hi! Thank you for your reporting! I would like to meet and discuss strategies to fighting back against your unlawful arrests. Please go to "The Michelle Moore show" on Rumble and look for the show with Jack and Margy Flynn. They are constitutionalists and they've been fighting and winning court cases without attorneys and have been winning. Please confirm you got this message.

Anonymous
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

Jacqueline Larkin
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

God bless you! Wish I could do more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Never quit! Never give up

Navy Brother
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

Thank you for all you do to expose these crooks. MAGA!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Thank you for all of your difficult and dangerous work.

clf1209
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Hey Hernando! This is for the ticket at the airport today 12-19-24. You, from just your area in San Antonio, are telling the story of America. Your body of work is so valuable. You are a modern day Revolutionary War Pamphleteer. You are telling the story of America with your videos and adventures. I am proud to support you. Thank you. ~Cynthia

Robert Hayes
$ 75.00 USD
25 days ago

Keep up the awesome work Hernando! MAGA, America first always!

Isabelle
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

Thanks for what you're doing. I'm one of your followers on X. Merry X mas.

Cheryll in Texas
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Thank you Hernando!!

Grace Fernandez
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Trisha Lopez
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for your hard work X NYSMELLSLIKEPISS. Keep posting . I’ll keep reposting X

Jacqueline Larkin
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Wayne Hill
$ 27.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all the Good Work You do...

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Bob Enriquez
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Ryan Moore
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for fighting against our corrupt govt and corrupt police goons that follow orders of corrupt leaders

Miami Jim
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the great work

Stephen damiani
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the great work !

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the good work !

Update #2 Lawsuit filed!!

July 9th, 2024

we have officially filed the lawsuit against the city of San Antonio for the unlawful arrest and incarceration of me for simply reporting on the illegal alien invasion at a public airport terminal on November 15 2023.

 I have full confidence of my attorney that we will prevail. If you can help me with my legal defense fund. I would appreciate it. Thank you for God and Country 
February 15th, 2024

On Feb 14th 2024 My brother was vindicated for his unlawful criminal trespassing charges. The case was dismissed for lack of evidence. He is grateful for all the support and prayers form everyone. 

He would also like to thank his counsel Marc Lahood and his staff for the professional work. 

For God and Country 🙏

