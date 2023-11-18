Supporting Hernando Arce

Hernando is my big brother and joined the U.S. Navy at 18yrs old.

We recently received a dismissal on the criminal trespassing charges but we are now focused on bringing a civil lawsuit against the city of San Antonio and the San Antonio airport police department.







Hernando says “ we won this battle but the war for our national security and sovereignty continues. He is determined to expose the corruption of the NGOs and the Biden regime in America. With your support he can invest in equipment, legal fees, cloud storage which can be very expensive to maintain and of course more investigative journalism.

“ For God & Country “