Supporting Hernando Arce

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $16,312
Campaign funds will be received by Hernando Arce
Hernando is my big brother and joined the U.S. Navy at 18yrs old.
Hi! Thank you for your reporting! I would like to meet and discuss strategies to fighting back against your unlawful arrests. Please go to "The Michelle Moore show" on Rumble and look for the show with Jack and Margy Flynn. They are constitutionalists and they've been fighting and winning court cases without attorneys and have been winning. Please confirm you got this message.
God bless you! Wish I could do more.
Never quit! Never give up
Thank you for all you do to expose these crooks. MAGA!
Thank you for all of your difficult and dangerous work.
Hey Hernando! This is for the ticket at the airport today 12-19-24. You, from just your area in San Antonio, are telling the story of America. Your body of work is so valuable. You are a modern day Revolutionary War Pamphleteer. You are telling the story of America with your videos and adventures. I am proud to support you. Thank you. ~Cynthia
Keep up the awesome work Hernando! MAGA, America first always!
Thanks for what you're doing. I'm one of your followers on X. Merry X mas.
Thank you Hernando!!
Hi! Thank you for your reporting! I would like to meet and discuss strategies to fighting back against your unlawful arrests. Please go to "The Michelle Moore show" on Rumble and look for the show with Jack and Margy Flynn. They are constitutionalists and they've been fighting and winning court cases without attorneys and have been winning. Please confirm you got this message.
Thank you for your hard work X NYSMELLSLIKEPISS. Keep posting . I’ll keep reposting X
God bless you! Wish I could do more.
Thank you for all the Good Work You do...
Thank you for fighting against our corrupt govt and corrupt police goons that follow orders of corrupt leaders
Keep up the great work
Keep up the great work !
Keep up the good work !
July 9th, 2024
February 15th, 2024
On Feb 14th 2024 My brother was vindicated for his unlawful criminal trespassing charges. The case was dismissed for lack of evidence. He is grateful for all the support and prayers form everyone.
He would also like to thank his counsel Marc Lahood and his staff for the professional work.
For God and Country 🙏
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.