Campaign Image

Lewis Herms for Governor of California

Raised:

 USD $3,585

Campaign created by Lewis Herms

Campaign funds will be received by Herms for Governor 2026

Lewis Herms for Governor of California

I Lewis Herms am running on behalf of We The People to be the next Governor of the Great State of California.

I am running as an "Independent Conservative" with the intent to expose the parasitical controllers that run California through coercion, trafficking, election manipulation and outright deceit. This is NOT limited to the Democratic party of Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Maxine Waters. It also includes the Parisitic Rebublicans that pretend to be your Allies while stabbing We The People in the back all to line their pockets with millions of dollars.

There is a new day coming and I hope to be a REAL catalyst for change.

Thank you for your prayers and donations.

Sincerely,


Lewis Herms

Your next Governor of California

Recent Donations
Show:
Oscar Sosa
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Keep up the good work and God Bless you and keep you safe and healthy.

Don
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

jenjen
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

You are one of the only people I have and will continue to listen to. You are sacrificing so much for the many, most who don't know your name. May all LOVE surround you as you take this selfless path.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

I have been following you for 4 years. You are exactly what California needs. I have lived here my whole life. It is the most beautiful state. Thank you for your sacrifice for our Country🙏🏻🙏🏻

Yvonne
$ 17.00 USD
11 days ago

More than glad to support your run for Governor of CA.

19433 MILL DAM PL
$ 250.00 USD
15 days ago

Jgebby
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

I will also keep you and family in my prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Mary G for Truth
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Heard Louis on Rise Up for Our Children and love what he stands for.

jennifer sargent
$ 40.00 USD
19 days ago

Manifesting for We The People

Teresa B
$ 20.00 USD
19 days ago

God bless you. Thank you for helping to save our state.

2432 6TH AVE W
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

So great to hear you are running for Governor!! Will be praying!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Margaret Thompson
$ 10.00 USD
22 days ago

Go Lewis ♥️

Janee Robinson
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Go Lewis!!

Melanie
$ 117.00 USD
23 days ago

Hi Lewis, I had the opportunity to meet you at the Truth Tour in Escondido, CA. I am so over the top excited for you and pray we bring our beautiful CA back as God intended it to be. We are not runners, we are fighters!! GOD BLESS!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
23 days ago

Hi Lewis, great show with Mark Z…. Looking forward to every week with him. Give our thanks to Lisa, wonderful and faithful work she does👍🏼

Ernest Stoddard
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Watched you on MarkZ podcast.

Kathy Reiss
$ 5.00 USD
23 days ago

Thank you for all you do!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo