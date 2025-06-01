Lewis Herms for Governor of California

Raised:
USD $3,585
Campaign funds will be received by Herms for Governor 2026
I Lewis Herms am running on behalf of We The People to be the next Governor of the Great State of California.
I am running as an "Independent Conservative" with the intent to expose the parasitical controllers that run California through coercion, trafficking, election manipulation and outright deceit. This is NOT limited to the Democratic party of Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Maxine Waters. It also includes the Parisitic Rebublicans that pretend to be your Allies while stabbing We The People in the back all to line their pockets with millions of dollars.
There is a new day coming and I hope to be a REAL catalyst for change.
Thank you for your prayers and donations.
Sincerely,
Lewis Herms
Your next Governor of California
Keep up the good work and God Bless you and keep you safe and healthy.
You are one of the only people I have and will continue to listen to. You are sacrificing so much for the many, most who don't know your name. May all LOVE surround you as you take this selfless path.
I have been following you for 4 years. You are exactly what California needs. I have lived here my whole life. It is the most beautiful state. Thank you for your sacrifice for our Country🙏🏻🙏🏻
More than glad to support your run for Governor of CA.
I will also keep you and family in my prayers
Heard Louis on Rise Up for Our Children and love what he stands for.
Manifesting for We The People
God bless you. Thank you for helping to save our state.
So great to hear you are running for Governor!! Will be praying!
Go Lewis ♥️
Go Lewis!!
Hi Lewis, I had the opportunity to meet you at the Truth Tour in Escondido, CA. I am so over the top excited for you and pray we bring our beautiful CA back as God intended it to be. We are not runners, we are fighters!! GOD BLESS!!!!
Hi Lewis, great show with Mark Z…. Looking forward to every week with him. Give our thanks to Lisa, wonderful and faithful work she does👍🏼
Watched you on MarkZ podcast.
Thank you for all you do!
