Lewis Herms for Governor of California

I Lewis Herms am running on behalf of We The People to be the next Governor of the Great State of California.

I am running as an "Independent Conservative" with the intent to expose the parasitical controllers that run California through coercion, trafficking, election manipulation and outright deceit. This is NOT limited to the Democratic party of Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Maxine Waters. It also includes the Parisitic Rebublicans that pretend to be your Allies while stabbing We The People in the back all to line their pockets with millions of dollars.

There is a new day coming and I hope to be a REAL catalyst for change.

Thank you for your prayers and donations.

Lewis Herms

Your next Governor of California