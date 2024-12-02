Henderson Housing Fund

This is not to embarrass my immediate family and I’m sorry if this does. But we need help. Someone has got to know someone that can steer us in the right direction. I would much more love to take out more loans but we are tapped out and don’t qualify for the amount needed to get us out of this trap.

We are like many that have become homeless and have been since April 1st 2024. We are both still working although it doesn’t seem so because we have no money. Living in motel rooms is very expensive. We are paying double what most pay in their mortgage. Included in our daily rate is our pet fees. Most say give up your dogs. Say what? We werent homeless when we got them and made them our ESAs. It’s not their fault we are in our situation also the no kill shelters are not taking in dogs at the moment. Also there is laundromat fees which have gone up per load!!! And can’t have a hot plate in our room so microwave food and fast food which is expensive. We also have our whole lives in storage which those fees now have gone up AGAIN. And again people say get rid of everything in there. Again our lives are in there. Heirloom pieces, photo albums, etc. We don’t qualify for help because we have no dependents and are working. What we need help with is deposits and first months rent since we cannot save ANY money. Also we borrow my daughter’s car or pay for Ubers which also is where our money goes. Anything and everything will help especially prayer.