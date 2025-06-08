Free an Innocent Father

We are raising $500,000 to help an innocent father come home to his family and friends after being wrongfully accused of a horrible crime. Six long years have passed since he was falsely accused, and he has missed six straight birthdays with his daughter. We want to help this family man get back on track and make up for lost time. Your contribution will go towards legal fees and time lost from family and friends. Please help us bring this father home to his daughter and give him a second chance at life.