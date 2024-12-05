Help us with our truck to continue hauling RV's!

In the wake of devastating Hurricane Helene, countless families find themselves without homes, resources, or hope. As a grassroots organization committed to disaster relief, we have been delivering RVs to hurricane survivors to provide immediate shelter and restore a sense of stability in their lives. However, to continue this crucial work, we need your help. We need a truck to assist. Join us in our mission to raise $60,000 to purchase a new truck, ensuring that we can keep driving hope into the lives of those affected by natural disasters.





Our Mission:

Our mission is simple: to provide safe housing for those who have lost everything. By delivering RVs, we offer families a place to stay while they rebuild their lives. Each RV is more than just a shelter; it’s a beacon of hope, a space for families to heal, and a stepping stone towards recovery.





The Need:

1. Impact of Hurricanes: Recent hurricanes have left thousands displaced, with many families living in tents or on the streets. The need for immediate housing solutions is still urgent.

2. Current Truck Condition: We are renting a truck each time we get an RV donation, upward to $500-$1,000 per RV we pull.





3. Cost Breakdown:

- New Truck Purchase: ~$60,000





How You Can Help:

We are reaching out to our community to help us raise $60,000 to purchase a new truck. Here’s how you can contribute:





- Donate: Every dollar counts! Whether it’s $10 or $1,000, your contribution will help us reach our goal and ensure that we can continue delivering RVs to hurricane survivors.

- Share: Help us spread the word! Share our campaign on social media, email your friends and family, and help us reach a wider audience.





- Sponsor: If you or your business would like to make a larger impact, consider becoming a sponsor. We will feature your name/logo on our truck and social media platforms.





Conclusion:

Hurricanes may bring destruction, but together, we can bring hope. By supporting our campaign, you are not just donating money; you are helping to restore lives and rebuild communities. Join us in this crucial mission to drive hope to hurricane survivors.