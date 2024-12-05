Help us with our truck to continue hauling RV's!

Goal:
USD $60,000
Raised:
USD $26,226
Campaign funds will be received by Christopher Hall
In the wake of devastating Hurricane Helene, countless families find themselves without homes, resources, or hope. As a grassroots organization committed to disaster relief, we have been delivering RVs to hurricane survivors to provide immediate shelter and restore a sense of stability in their lives. However, to continue this crucial work, we need your help. We need a truck to assist. Join us in our mission to raise $60,000 to purchase a new truck, ensuring that we can keep driving hope into the lives of those affected by natural disasters.
Our Mission:
Our mission is simple: to provide safe housing for those who have lost everything. By delivering RVs, we offer families a place to stay while they rebuild their lives. Each RV is more than just a shelter; it’s a beacon of hope, a space for families to heal, and a stepping stone towards recovery.
The Need:
1. Impact of Hurricanes: Recent hurricanes have left thousands displaced, with many families living in tents or on the streets. The need for immediate housing solutions is still urgent.
2. Current Truck Condition: We are renting a truck each time we get an RV donation, upward to $500-$1,000 per RV we pull.
3. Cost Breakdown:
- New Truck Purchase: ~$60,000
How You Can Help:
We are reaching out to our community to help us raise $60,000 to purchase a new truck. Here’s how you can contribute:
- Donate: Every dollar counts! Whether it’s $10 or $1,000, your contribution will help us reach our goal and ensure that we can continue delivering RVs to hurricane survivors.
- Share: Help us spread the word! Share our campaign on social media, email your friends and family, and help us reach a wider audience.
- Sponsor: If you or your business would like to make a larger impact, consider becoming a sponsor. We will feature your name/logo on our truck and social media platforms.
Conclusion:
Hurricanes may bring destruction, but together, we can bring hope. By supporting our campaign, you are not just donating money; you are helping to restore lives and rebuild communities. Join us in this crucial mission to drive hope to hurricane survivors.
Please help the forgotten segment of our Society, The Single Men.
Thank you for all you've done to help people have a home and save lives. God Bless.
Gas money and prayers for safe travels.
God Bless !
Thank you for all you’re doing
God bless!! Stay strong. Love wins!
I’m proud of you.
Thank you
Thank you! It is a long drive from NoCal to WNC so take 2 days to rest up!!
Thank you for all you are doing for those in WNC!
God looks at you & says: " This is my Beloved son, in whom I Am Well-Pleased". Safe travels.
God bless you for all that you are doing 🙏
Thank you for all you’re doing!!
Thank you for doing the work that matters.
