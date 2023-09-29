Support the Ensinger Family

We are the Ensingers, Bill, Becky, and our 8 children, Laura age 13, Elizabeth 11, Gabriel 10, Gideon 8, Phoebe 6, Naomi 4, Andrew 2, and baby Julia 7 months.



We are a Christian family from Dayton , Tennessee, homeschoolers who live simply on our farm and make and sell goat milk soaps.



On September 26th, 2023, we were absolutely blindsided to find out that Becky had stage 4 small cell neuroendocrine carcinoma. Her oncologist has given her a very poor prognosis, as little as three weeks without treatment, perhaps a year with chemotherapy.



We have been researching extensively and have decided to take her to the Brio Medical Clinic in Scottsdale Arizona. They offer an extensive 7 week integrated cancer treatment program that has seen excellent results.



In addition to this Bill is unable to work during this time while caring for Becky so we have very limited income.



We know God is the Great Physician and we trust him with the outcome.



This is where we need you. We humbly ask our friends and family to consider donating to cover expenses for this trip, for treatments, and aftercare, as well as cost of living and caring for the whole family. The cost is considerable but we believe it has the best chance to save her life.



We don’t want our eight children to grow up without their mama.



Progress report: Our entire family arrived in Scottsdale Arizona on Sunday October 10th. We are settling in fairly well although a little homesick. Becky has started daily treatments at the clinic. She’s experiencing a number of side effects but we are very thankful to be here and working hard to fight the cancer.



It’s an adjustment for all of us to have mom away all day.



We are so grateful for all who have given, prayed, shared, and helped our family in so many ways. Please continue to keep us in your prayers for healing and for our family as we adjust to this new routine.



Whether you can give or not, please share this with your friends, and please be in prayer for us. Prayers are appreciated for healing, comfort, wisdom, and guidance. May Gods will be done.