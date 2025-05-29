Campaign Image

Help the Ryans Rebuild

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $10,965

Campaign created by Heather Comeens

Campaign funds will be received by Hugh Ryan

Help the Ryans Rebuild

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out on behalf of my family, the Ryans, who are facing an unimaginable loss. Yesterday morning, their home was destroyed in a devastating fire. While we are incredibly grateful that everyone made it out safely, they lost nearly everything — their belongings, clothing, essentials, and the comfort of their home.

The Ryans are currently staying in temporary housing, but the road ahead is going to be a long one. They are starting from scratch, and as you can imagine, the immediate need for basic necessities like clothes, toiletries, and everyday essentials is overwhelming.

Their 6-year-old son, Hugh James, has been so brave in the middle of all this, but he too has lost the familiar space and belongings that made up his little world.

We’re asking for help to raise $20,000 to help them begin rebuilding their lives — replacing necessities, clothing, and providing a bit of stability during this incredibly difficult time.

If you’re able to give, no matter the amount, it would mean the world to our family. And if you can’t give financially, please consider sharing this with others who might be able to help.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, support, and prayers.

Recent Donations
Show:
Lene Haney
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

David Wright
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Ross and Monie Holland
$ 350.00 USD
15 days ago

Sorry your family is having to go through this, hope this helps.

Greg Parr
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Elaine Short
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m so very happy everyone is safe . Continuing to keep you all in my prayers. 🩷🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless!

Caitriona Till
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My heartfelt condolences to you and your beautiful little oasis. Just a small token but a building block toward recovery. Glad you’re all safe!

Lauren Reinstein
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys

Elizabeth Frommann
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

David and Andrea
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

♥️🙏🏻

Nickole
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I am so incredibly sorry that this happened to you, but so incredibly happy that all of you are okay ♥️ Sending my love ♥️

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending Love and Prayers to your sweet family!

Lori Dabiero
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending you all so much love — these times are even but trust your community will be there to support and list you back up.

Amy Russell
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Deborah Carney
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Renie Lyniuk
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry to hear about this. Praying for you guys. ✝️

Leah Shirley
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

God has surely blessed you with your safety despite the tragedy - now turn towards Him in your road ahead and He will turn everything to good.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo