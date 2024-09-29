Help In Time of Need for the McCalls

Hey friends,

If you are seeing this, then you likely know our dear friends John and Lindsay McCall, or you know someone who does. Over the weekend, Hurricane Helene made it all the way to their mountain town of Spruce Pine, North Carolina - and much to the surprise of everyone there, had incredibly devastating effects. The residents were simply not prepared for such levels of destruction.

Lindsay described it as a war zone. Homes have been destroyed, roads have been washed away or blocked by flooding and debris. The McCalls’ home is thankfully intact, but they have been left with a flooded basement, damage on property, and without power, water, cell service, or any easy access to help or to essentials (they’re having to travel pretty far just to reach food/water/gas/service)

John and Lindsay are AMAZING and are choosing to stay in the area to help their community as it attempts to begin picking up the pieces of their homes and town. John is volunteering with the fire department as the area is in desperate need of help, while normal life and work have been brought to a sudden halt.

So HERE’S WHERE WE COME IN! As they are sacrificing all they’ve got with no definite end in sight, it’s on our hearts to raise funds to help John and Lindsay and their boys financially through this insanely difficult time. Gas…food…water…restoration of their property. With so many unknowns, will you prayerfully consider helping us make the financial part of their burden a little lighter?

NO AMOUNT IS TOO SMALL!!!! Let’s rally around our friends who are so quick to give of their time, money, and energy to those who need it!