Christina Ketchams Funeral Fundraiser

FUNDRAISER FOR CHRISTINA KETCHAM'S FUNERAL

As most of you know, Christina Ketcham (Chrissy) passed away very suddenly in February. If you knew Chrissy, you were a lucky person. She was a loving wife to John, a devoted and protective mother to Emily, loved her family fiercely and was an amazing friend. She would do anything for the people she loved and she is truly missed.

Unfortunately, she did not have life insurance and her family could really use YOUR help. This fundraiser will go entirely to pay funeral costs. Anything over the actual costs would go to help John and Emily during this devastating loss.

Her family appreciates anything anyone can do. Every small donation helps, so don't feel like you have to donate a lot if you can't. Sharing and posting the link helps too!

Hold your loved ones close...you never know. Thanks for reading this and thanks in advance for your help!