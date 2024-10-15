Campaign Image

Help the Hendersons repair their home

Goal:

 USD $3,600

Raised:

 USD $2,300

Hi! Our friends Stephanie & Jonathan Henderson had a car drive INTO THEIR HOUSE on Friday night when they were out of town. The driver left the scene but did call emergency services and take responsibility, though he is uninsured.

Thankfully, the tree took a lot of the impact, but the damage to their home is significant! The Hendersons’ home insurance company will cover the cost of the repair and try to recover funds from the driver. However, that leaves the Hendersons with an unexpected insurance deductible of $3600.

This family has served overseas for decades and gives selflessly to serve refugees and others in our community now. Let’s help meet this need for them!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Sharon McKinney
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 365.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless. Hope the funds come together.

Christopher Becker
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Cynthia Barrett
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Jacob H
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Stephanie, I’m so sorry to hear about your house!

Lynn Harris
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you guys.

