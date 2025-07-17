Help the Harmon Family

In the early morning hours of July 16, 2025, Jesse Harmon tragically and suddenly passed away with his soulmate by his side.





Gwen was his universe and guiding star. They completed each other and together, they were whole. Jesse wanted nothing more than to see Gwen happy and he was willing to go to the ends of the earth to give her the best life he could - the life he truly believed she deserved.





While Jesse didn’t have kids of his own genetics, he was boastfully proud of his kids in love. Rhea and Logan came into his life and Jesse claimed them as his own. Their joys became his joys, their sorrows became his sorrows. Jesse wanted to step up as a father figure in their lives and help them become the best they could be.





In his sudden passing, Gwen is left trying to navigate these treacherous waters without her best friend and northern star. Emotional pain, financial struggle, immense uncertainty, she is in desperate need of help.





Please consider a donation to help with Jesse’s final expenses as well as living expenses for Gwen, Rhea, and Logan. Any amount helps. We as a community have the ability to rally together to continue Jesse’s mission to care for and provide for his beautiful family.

Jesse was larger than life, in both size and character. His laugh - infectious. His kindness - contagious. A man of strong moral character, he loved his step-children fiercely. A man of deep conviction, completely and fully devoted to the love of his life.