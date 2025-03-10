Supporting the Evan's Family

The Evan’s family - Our dear friends David and Dietra and beautiful children, and faithful church family of six has experienced a devastating loss to their home and health. The entire family began experiencing bacterial and severe respiratory infections that led to numerous ER visits and most recently a hospitalization where Dietra almost losing her thumb to sepsis. Living in their Victorian dream home and the remodeling has been their dream for this precious family. David has worked tirelessly to remodel and works as an independent contractor and also experiencing respiratory and neurological side effects. They will now need to abandon the home immediately with their children with mostly all their home items: furniture, clothing and more and move into a toxic free home to begin anew to heal from this unfortunate situation. Not to mention all the hospital bills from the numerous ER and hospital visits. They need our love and support right now. Please donate to this precious family to help them through this difficult journey. They most certainly will appreciate your kindness and prayers. Thank you.

“Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.” - Luke 6:38