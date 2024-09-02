Praying for a miracle 🙏🏻

I am updating my campaign. My surgery has been delayed till April 21, 2025. I am still in need of assistance because I will not have my deductible met when I have my surgery and I’m already crushed with medical bills from being ill since February of this year Plus the economy is making it so it’s almost impossible for me to save for the 6 to 8 weeks then I’ll be off recovering from my surgery in April 20 25. Anything that you can donate is greatly appreciated so that I do not end up in more financial distress recovering from my next surgery. I had surgery April 20, 2024 due to complications from an infection of my diverticulitis. I lost my sigmoid colon some of my colon some of my intestines in my spleen, and it is left me having to use an ostomy bag to go to the washroom. I also have a hernia that makes it very difficult for me to digest my food because it hits the colon my life has been very hard and difficult since the surgery and it has caused my autoimmune Hashimoto’s disease to be out of control so I have to face medical challenges and bills with that condition. Also, it’s made it so it’s very difficult for me to do much because I’m always exhausted because my thyroid is out of control from all the trauma that’s been caused in the distress of losing my mother in 2022 the day before Christmas Eve. My husband is disabled, so it’s very difficult for us right now because I’m our main breadwinner so saving money has been hard. The economy definitely is crushing everybody and I understand if there’s not much you can donate but anything would be very appreciated and if you can’t donate anything please keep me in your prayers that my surgery goes well. It’s a six hour surgery and there’s only one shot to get it right because I’ve lost so much colon. Thank you 🙏🏻



