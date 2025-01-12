Helping Ruben Again

Hi LinkedIn & Friends,





I've been jobless for awhile and have done different jobs to try and survive.





There are hardly no professional jobs and I have started to look and will work a low-wage one again, two if I have to and if I can procure them.





I need money for transportation for the job (Lyfts and Ubers can be expensive) - I may possibly apply the money in trying to do Lyft again but I would need $350 for a deposit (for rental with Hertz) for that alone along with fuel money. We'll see.





God bless you all and thank you 🙏🏻 for your help. $1 means everything.





Ruben