Helping Ruben Again

Goal:
USD $450
Raised:
USD $245
Campaign funds will be received by Ruben Moreno
Hi LinkedIn & Friends,
I've been jobless for awhile and have done different jobs to try and survive.
There are hardly no professional jobs and I have started to look and will work a low-wage one again, two if I have to and if I can procure them.
I need money for transportation for the job (Lyfts and Ubers can be expensive) - I may possibly apply the money in trying to do Lyft again but I would need $350 for a deposit (for rental with Hertz) for that alone along with fuel money. We'll see.
God bless you all and thank you 🙏🏻 for your help. $1 means everything.
Ruben
Wishing you the best to getting back on your feet. Don’t gamble and be sure to save up! Much love bro!
Really, really hoping you can bail on California and move to North Texas so we can hang out! ~ Thomas
I’m sorry you’re going through a tough time
