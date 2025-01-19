Please help my aunt

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Jacqueline Solano
Today I came across some sad news about my aunt who is now homeless. I feel extremely sad that she’s in this situation and really struggling to overcome it all. When it rains it pours.
Not only is she trying to stay strong but she’s also trying to get her daughter through her last year of high school and into college. Not having a place she can call her own and struggling to get a job due to health issues. I felt that I had to start a donation campaign for her.
May God be with her in this difficult time. She will be in our prayers.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.