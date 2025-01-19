Please help my aunt

Today I came across some sad news about my aunt who is now homeless. I feel extremely sad that she’s in this situation and really struggling to overcome it all. When it rains it pours.

Not only is she trying to stay strong but she’s also trying to get her daughter through her last year of high school and into college. Not having a place she can call her own and struggling to get a job due to health issues. I felt that I had to start a donation campaign for her.

My aunt is a beautiful, loving, caring woman. She has recently gone through some troubling times and news. If you can donate I would really appreciate it. Don’t want to get into details because it’s a very private manner.





Thank you to all who donate. It means the world to me.