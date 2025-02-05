Campaign Image

Help Me Replace My Drone & Keep My Travel Adventur

Goal:

 AUD $1,800

Raised:

 AUD $320

Campaign created by Flynn Kleis

Help Me Replace My Drone & Keep My Travel Adventur

Hey everyone,


I’m Flynn, an Aussie traveler on a once in a lifetime motorcycle journey across India, capturing the adventure through photography and video. I’ve been documenting everything on Instagram, and my stories have been gaining momentum as I prepare to create reels to showcase this incredible experience.


A few days ago, disaster struck. While riding from Jaisalmer to Ahmedabad, the bungee cord securing my rucksack snapped, and my bag fell off my bike. I lost everything inside—my clothes, my DJI drone (which I had saved for months to afford), and even gifts I had carefully chosen for my mum. It was devastating.


My drone was my main tool for sharing breathtaking perspectives of this journey, and losing it has been a huge setback. I’m reaching out for support to help replace it so I can continue telling my story. My goal is $1,800, which will go toward a new drone—I’ll cover the rest myself if needed.


Any support, big or small, would mean the world to me. If you can’t donate, simply sharing this campaign would help more than you know.


Thank you for being part of my journey—I can’t wait to keep bringing you along for the ride.


Much love,

Flynn

Recent Donations
Show:
Chantel
$ 35.00 AUD
4 minutes ago

So glad you started one of these Flynn!! Was devo hearing about the loss, your trip has been so wholesome I wish you the best in continuing it :)

Levi
$ 25.00 AUD
27 minutes ago

For the love

Michaela
$ 30.00 AUD
40 minutes ago

All the best, Flynn 🍀

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 AUD
42 minutes ago

It’s all part of the journey… hope this helps a bit.

Magnus
$ 20.00 AUD
48 minutes ago

Keep it up dude, enjoying ya stories

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
55 minutes ago

Love watching your journey mate. Hope this helps. Stay up legend ✌️

Lynchmob
$ 100.00 AUD
57 minutes ago

Hey mate keep going, you will have these memories always. I admire your tenacity. There will always be setbacks in everything we do in life. You just have to keep going.

Andrew Phibbs
$ 20.00 AUD
1 hour ago

Alyssa Hiscox
$ 30.00 AUD
1 hour ago

Good luck with your travels Flynn, hope you get back on track soon xx

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo