Help Me Replace My Drone & Keep My Travel Adventur

Goal:
AUD $1,800
Raised:
AUD $320
Hey everyone,
I’m Flynn, an Aussie traveler on a once in a lifetime motorcycle journey across India, capturing the adventure through photography and video. I’ve been documenting everything on Instagram, and my stories have been gaining momentum as I prepare to create reels to showcase this incredible experience.
A few days ago, disaster struck. While riding from Jaisalmer to Ahmedabad, the bungee cord securing my rucksack snapped, and my bag fell off my bike. I lost everything inside—my clothes, my DJI drone (which I had saved for months to afford), and even gifts I had carefully chosen for my mum. It was devastating.
My drone was my main tool for sharing breathtaking perspectives of this journey, and losing it has been a huge setback. I’m reaching out for support to help replace it so I can continue telling my story. My goal is $1,800, which will go toward a new drone—I’ll cover the rest myself if needed.
Any support, big or small, would mean the world to me. If you can’t donate, simply sharing this campaign would help more than you know.
Thank you for being part of my journey—I can’t wait to keep bringing you along for the ride.
Much love,
Flynn
So glad you started one of these Flynn!! Was devo hearing about the loss, your trip has been so wholesome I wish you the best in continuing it :)
For the love
All the best, Flynn 🍀
It’s all part of the journey… hope this helps a bit.
Keep it up dude, enjoying ya stories
Love watching your journey mate. Hope this helps. Stay up legend ✌️
Hey mate keep going, you will have these memories always. I admire your tenacity. There will always be setbacks in everything we do in life. You just have to keep going.
Good luck with your travels Flynn, hope you get back on track soon xx
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.