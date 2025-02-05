Help Me Replace My Drone & Keep My Travel Adventur

Hey everyone,





I’m Flynn, an Aussie traveler on a once in a lifetime motorcycle journey across India, capturing the adventure through photography and video. I’ve been documenting everything on Instagram, and my stories have been gaining momentum as I prepare to create reels to showcase this incredible experience.





A few days ago, disaster struck. While riding from Jaisalmer to Ahmedabad, the bungee cord securing my rucksack snapped, and my bag fell off my bike. I lost everything inside—my clothes, my DJI drone (which I had saved for months to afford), and even gifts I had carefully chosen for my mum. It was devastating.





My drone was my main tool for sharing breathtaking perspectives of this journey, and losing it has been a huge setback. I’m reaching out for support to help replace it so I can continue telling my story. My goal is $1,800, which will go toward a new drone—I’ll cover the rest myself if needed.





Any support, big or small, would mean the world to me. If you can’t donate, simply sharing this campaign would help more than you know.





Thank you for being part of my journey—I can’t wait to keep bringing you along for the ride.





Much love,

Flynn