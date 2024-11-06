Legal Fund For Laurence Leka

INFORMATION PROVIDED BY LAURENCE LEKA:

The land we live on has been in our family for 80+ years and don't want it lost, stolen or ruined by someone out to make a quick buck at our expense.

We own property at 18 and 51 intersection, East and West sides, and also land on Old Hwy 51. This line is cutting through both places. Fences were cut and gates put up before I knew what was going on.

Neighbors around me have had work approved and done, so they assumed I would fall in line.

We have a cattle operation and have grazing pastures and a natural grass meadow to cut for hay for wintering our herd. We also have family houses on each property and don't want any big transmission lines cutting through.

I see evidence of equipment driving by and work done around me and have to chase them off when they sneak in to work until they are caught.

I have obtained a lawyer and will probably be going to court in the next few months, but not positive that I will win or that they will back down if I do. While everyone is just now learning what is going on, I am living this now.