Legal Fund For Laurence Leka

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,020

Campaign created by Storybook Farms

Campaign funds will be received by Laurence Leka

Legal Fund For Laurence Leka

INFORMATION PROVIDED BY LAURENCE LEKA:

The land we live on has been in our family for 80+ years and don't want it lost, stolen or ruined by someone out to make a quick buck at our expense.

We own property at 18 and 51 intersection, East and West sides, and also land on Old Hwy 51. This line is cutting through both places. Fences were cut and gates put up before I knew what was going on.

Neighbors around me have had work approved and done, so they assumed I would fall in line.

We have a cattle operation and have grazing pastures and a natural grass meadow to cut for hay for wintering our herd. We also have family houses on each property and don't want any big transmission lines cutting through.

I see evidence of equipment driving by and work done around me and have to chase them off when they sneak in to work until they are caught.

I have obtained a lawyer and will probably be going to court in the next few months, but not positive that I will win or that they will back down if I do. While everyone is just now learning what is going on, I am living this now.

Recent Donations
Show:
Tyler Lewis
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

The Lusters
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope this helps! We fight with you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Fight
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you. Keep fighting and praying!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless and don't give up!

Glenna
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

I wish I could do more for you but hope this helps a little!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

2910North
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep fighting!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and all in its path.

Bryan
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for the best outcome.

Eric and Kim Angles
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We stand with you.

Janice
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for you as you fight this battle that you did not want.

Storybook Farms
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for allowing me to help you.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo