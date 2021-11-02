Help Jen Heal

Goal:
December 28th, 2024
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Jennifer is thankful that the big appointment is over and she is still waiting on results. Chuck smoked a turkey and salmon for Thanksgiving which was enjoyed by both sets of parents. They are very thankful to be near family who both have been able to help with different care needs. Jennifer has had good shifts in fatigue and mobility. She had a good appointment with her functional doctor in December. Praise God. He feels she's past mold having the upper hand and her muscles and brain are now (finally) responding how he expected them to respond when he first started treating her 4 years ago. She is able to lift her leg some now. At the end of a very hard physical year, they are thankful for God's strength and all of those who held their hands up in prayer and care and support both financially and physically. They are overwhelmed by God's goodness.
Praise:
- Thankful inflammation markers are continuing to drop in recent lab work
-Thankful for increased strength and mobility
-Thankful for all those who are helping including family and friends.
-Thankful the house is a safe environment after mold remediation.
Prayer requests:
-Continue to pray resolution of malabsorption, auto-immune and anemia causes and the fatigue that goes with it.
--For wisdom for Chuck and extra strength and encouragement. He's carrying a big load.
-For wisdom for the next steps in therapies and treatments to consider.
-For God's miraculous healing. God is all powerful.
-Trusting His plans no matter what. He is all knowing. God is Good.
We are thankful for Christmas and the celebration of His birth and His redemption through His shed blood.
Galatians 4:4–5 But when the fullness of time had come, God sent forth his Son, born of woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, so that we might receive adoption as sons. ESV
October 29th, 2024
There have been ups and downs with Jennifer's weakness and fatigue the last two months. She's needed extra help, especially after appointments. The lab reports showed improvement in brain inflammation and mold illness markers. They also showed decline in auto-immune markers including malabsorption and anemia. The neurologist recommended migraine therapy and movement disorder therapy. Physically she is not ready to try that yet. We have been working all month to prepare for a major appointment next week which has taken a lot of energy for Jen, Mom and Kristin but we feel we are prepared as best we can. The outcome is in the Lord's hands. We are thankful for the prayer, financial, caregiver and food support in these recent weeks. We could not have done it without you.
Praise:
-Thankful for improvement in brain inflammation and mold illness labs
-Thankful the house is a safe environment after mold remediation based on Jen's labs
-Thankful for the caregiving team going above and beyond the regular care, including personal care.
-Thankful have regular weekly, monthly and bi-weekly caregivers, plus others who prepare food stocking the freezer for Jen's meals.
- Thankful for getting through two very hard months with God strength.
PRAY:
-For strength beyond measure to get through an early morning appointment next week, and recovery afterwards
-For wisdom for the doctors wisdom in figuring out the malabsorption, auto-immune and anemia causes and how to treat it.
-For wisdom for Chuck and extra strength and encouragement. He's carrying a big load.
-For wisdom for the next steps in therapies and treatments to consider.
-For God's miraculous healing. God is all powerful.
-Trusting His plans no matter what. He is all knowing. God is Good.
Ephesians 3:16 That according to the riches of his glory he may grant you to be strengthened with power through his Spirit in your inner being, 17 so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith—that you, being rooted and grounded in love, 18 may have strength to comprehend with all the saints what is the breadth and length and height and depth, 19 and to know the love of Christ that surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled with all the fullness of God. 20 Now to him who is able to do far more abundantly than all that we ask or think.
Typed by Mom for Jen and her care team,
Jeanie Cummings
This is also posted on https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/helpjenheal if you would like to follow Jen there.
August 3rd, 2024
Jennifer had had a good shift in fatigue after her functional medicine doctor visit 3 weeks ago that has also decreased her weakness. She was able to spend time with family when her whole family flew in last week for her parents 50th anniversary. Jennifer was so thankful to see some of them first time in 5 years. More labs are scheduled in a few weeks as she is anemic and also they are checking brain inflammation markers to make sure it’s improving after moving back home in May. She also needs wisdom/endurance for a neurologist appointment this month. We are thankful for her care team that is again helping at the house since Jennifer returned home.
Praises:
-Family and friends that can help take care of Jennifer
-God's sustaining strength
-For those who pray for us regularly
-For completion of mold remediation
-For good shift in fatigue
-For feeling stronger after appointments
Pray-
-For Chuck as he he is feeling overwhelmed with all his responsibilities,
-For strength and wisdom for more doctor appointments and next steps
-For their waiting on God and his timing.
-For the care team who serve, schedule helpers, keep the house clean, prepare food.
-For strength and endurance for the journey ahead.
-For them to adjust to living where God has them, and not living in crisis mode.
"We are thankful for everyone praying for us and helping us and our desire is to point others to Christ in all of this. Jennifer"
Psalm 139:9-10 If I take the wings of the morning and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea, even there your hand shall lead me and your right hand shall hold me.
Update by Mom Cummings
May 30th, 2024
Probably the biggest news is that the mold remediation was completed, and Jennifer moved home the 16th of May. The move along with many appointments and tests has caused set backs with a lot of fatigue, weakness, and loss of sleep. Kristin set up a schedule for a couple weeks to have someone come in each day to make sure Jen was able to get food and her protein shake, and see if there were any other needs. We continue to pray for progress and healing.
We are thankful for Mom and Dad Cummings who opened their home and cared for Jen for 5 months. Also we are thankful for Mom and Dad Hervin who took in the two kitties while the house was being remediated and are thankful to the friends and volunteers who have stepped up again to bring prepared veggies for stocking Jennifer's freezer and frig and help with cleaning.
Jennifer and Chuck are thankful for another generous donation. It has allowed them to pay some medical bills and needed services. God is good all the time. All the time God is good. We covet your prayers.
In everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. I Thessalonians 3:18
Jeanie for Jen and Chuck
February 14th, 2024
Jennifer is still at her parents house. Chuck is working very hard with contractors, friends and family to get the house ready for remediation in March. We are so thankful for all the helping hands that have packed and moved furniture and boxes.
God is answering specific prayers and that is so exciting to see. We are praising God for a big shift in Jennifer's symptoms. She was able to lift her weak leg for the first time in two and a half years. This is so encouraging to see God answering prayer for more mobility.
The new neurologist appointment went well, and we felt she understood and had knowledge of several of the diagnoses. She has ordered several tests that Jennifer has scheduled in March and April.
Thank you for upholding us in prayer. God is able!!
Praises:
-Family that can take care of Jennifer
-God's sustaining strength
-For those who pray for us regularly
-For help with mold remediation
-Praise she was able to lift her weak leg after 2 1/2 years.
Prayer Requests:
-Jennifer's mom's rotator cuff surgery February 15th, and for her dad who will be taking care of both Jennifer and mom.
--Finances to pay for the mold remediation
-Healing from the infection and inflammation for Jennifer
-Comfort for Chuck and Jennifer as they are apart for most of the week.
-Wisdom for Chuck as he takes care of the kitties and prepping the whole house for remediation.
-For continued progress for Jennifer in mobility and strength.
-Extra strength for multiple appointments in March and April.
-For our hearts and minds to have the right attitude to bring glory to God and be an example for others.
Psalm 138:8 -The LORD will fulfill his purpose for me; your steadfast love, O LORD, endures forever. Do not forsake the work of your hands.
December 28th, 2023
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Looking forward to what the Lord is going to do in 2024. Jennifer and Chuck were thankful to celebrate Christmas with both sets of parents.
The brain inflammation labs came back with a critical infection, inflammation and autoimmune numbers (close to stroke). Because the inflammation number quadrupled in just five months, the doctor knows it is being caused by mold illness. Since the mold inspection of their house revealed mold in the basement, Jennifer doctor advised her to move out of the house immediately until the mold can be remediated and she is living with her parents. The remediation company is booked out until the end of January or the beginning of February. There is much work to be done before they come.
She is also fighting an active Strep A infection in her brain and is on strong natural antibiotics and mold binders. We are thankful for more answers and hopeful that getting on top of the brain infection and inflammation will significantly improve Jennifer's symptoms. We trust God's working even in this hard news.
++++++++++++++
Praises:
-Answers to prayer- lab results
-Family that can take care of Jennifer
-God's sustaining strength
-Jennifer's appetite has increased (at Mom's house. :)
-For those who pray for us regularly
Prayer requests:
-Finances to pay for the mold remediation
-Helping hands to help Chuck empty the basement and clean the upstairs floors which needs to be done before the remediation company comes
-Healing from the infection and inflammation for Jennifer
-Comfort for Chuck and Jennifer as they are apart for most of the week.
-Wisdom for Chuck as he takes care of the kitties and other things at the house by himself.
-For our hearts and minds to have the right attitude to bring glory to God and be an example for others.
-Seeing a third neurologist in January
As we celebrate Christ's first Advent and look forward to His second Advent, we are anticipating God's kindness in this coming year. We're thankful for our adoption into God's family through our salvation in Christ.
Galatians 4:4 & 5 But when the fullness of time had come, God sent forth his Son, born of woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, so that we might receive adoption as sons. ESV
Jen's care team
November 11th, 2023
We are seeing some good tiny shifts from the newest protocols: better light and sound thresholds, better fatigue levels and better sleep patterns. Jennifer has brain inflammation labwork being drawn next week.
Chuck had a week of respite this week. He was able to go deer hunting in Missouri with friends. Mom came and stayed with Jennifer for the week, and we got a number of things done, plus some games and movie times.
We are so thankful for God's kindness. Have a blessed Thanksgiving.
Praise:
Chuck was able to have respite time away.
For friends who helped during loss of water, electricity and heat. Providentially we recently had a wood burning stove installed which was a blessing.
Faithful family and care team.
God sustaining strength.
For Dad Hervin who takes Jennifer to many of her appointments.
Prayer Requests:
Jennifer’s appetite to increase and weight to maintained
Strength to get through more testing.
Balancing how to start and stop protocols from three different doctors
How to measure which ones she’s seeing improvement from.
For Chuck as he is carrying the load being the bread winner and caring for Jennifer after he gets home.
For our hearts and minds to have the right attitude to bring glory to God and be an example for others.
Wisdom to know how many more tests and doctors to go to and pay for.
Wisdom for doctor's to find out a reason for a couple of changing symptoms.
During this time of Thanksgiving we are thankful the Lord is our keeper.
Psalm 121: 5-8 (ESV)
5 The Lord is your keeper; the Lord is your shade on your right hand.
6 The sun shall not strike you by day, nor the moon by night.
7 The Lord will keep you from all evil; he will keep your life.
8 The Lord will keep your going out and your coming in
from this time forth and forevermore.
September 18th, 2023
Since my last update, Jennifer has been to a new neurologist, and a connective tissue specialist. We’re not sure how much help the neurologist will be because he has never seen a patient with Jennifer’s combination of symptoms. The connective tissue specialist, on the other hand, was familiar with the combination of symptoms and diagnosed her with Ehlers Danlo Syndrome, Mast Cell Activation syndrome, and Dysautonomia. Her opinion is that all these are related to or caused by Lyme disease. She gave us many avenues to help with the current symptoms and speech disorder, suggesting that Jennifer try one every couple of weeks. Jennifer has noticed some positive differences after trying the first suggestion, which is encouraging. Jennifer is going back to her Lyme doctor this week to see how this new diagnosis affects the protocol Jennifer is currently on. We had to ask the specialist to correct her notes that Jennifer was not from a different country than her mom, but the speech impairment is from the neurological effects of Lyme. Mom and Jennifer were very thankful to be finished with the intake appointments that included 5-two-hour virtual meetings.
We were able to pay for this out-of-pocket cost from the GiveSendGo fund donations. Thank you again for your help in making this specialist appointment possible. We have another 3-month schedule setup for the caretakers who come to help Jennifer. Thank you to Kristin for continuing to schedule these and for the caretakers who give of their time. Thank you for people praying and keeping in contact. It has been two years since Jennifer had the event that triggered the neurological issues and other health concerns.
Praises:
The fatigue is continuing to improve.
Ability to see a specialist that understands her symptoms and diagnosis.
Seeing good shifts in sleep patterns.
New protocols to add in to the current regime.
Faithful family and care team
God sustaining her strength
Prayer requests:
Jennifer’s appetite to increase and weight to maintained
Strength to get through more testing.
Balancing how to start and stop protocols from three different doctors
How to measure which ones she’s seeing improvement from.
For Chuck as he is carrying the load being the bread winner and caring for Jennifer after he gets home.
For our hearts and minds to have the right attitude to bring glory to God and be an example for others.
Wisdom to know how many more tests and doctors to go to and pay for.
Psalm 147:10-11
His delight is not in the strength of the horse, nor his pleasure in the legs of a man, but the Lord takes pleasure in those who fear him, in those who hope in his steadfast love.
Jeanie Cummings for Jennifer
July 14th, 2023
Jennifer has been going to some new specialists this summer in addition to the current clinic and chiropractor. This has resulted in small encouraging results and fatigue shifts. There will be more MRI's and lab tests ahead. The second neurologist has never seen her combination of symptoms. It will be interesting what he "puts his finger on." The Lyme clinic has found three lab tests that are not normal that will be used to measure progress and treatment. That is a big answer to prayer as almost al her lab tests "show normal results",
How can we ever say thank you enough for our friends and family who care for us weekly with food and housekeeping tasks. Thank you for you for continuing to pray and encourage us. That is how God is sustaining us
Praises:
Small shifts in fatigue
Lab markers to measure progress
Faithful family and care team
New protocols to add in to current regimen
God sustaining our strength
Prayer Requests
Jennifer's appetite to increase
Jennifer's weight to be maintained
Jennifer's sleep pattern to change to get to sleep in less than four hours and not have to sleep into the afternoon.
Strength to get through more testing and more specialists.
For an upcoming 5 hour appointment. which involves several hours of uploading health records and filling out forms.
For Chuck as he is carrying the load being the bread winner, caring house, and for Jennifer when he gets home.
For our hearts and mind to have the right attitude to bring glory to God and be an example for others.
Healing.
Nehemiah 8;10 b ...And do not be grieved, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.”
May 9th, 2023
Jennifer is having small shifts in her overall health. She still has a lot of fatigue. Good sleep is always a challenge. She has been on the protocol for 1 year now. Progress is very slow. She has had lots of doctor appointments and lab work done in recent weeks, with several new doctors scheduled this summer. Now that the weather is finally warming up, she looks forward to the opportunity to get outside and enjoy the fresh air and see what's coming up in the garden. Hopefully one her many volunteers likes to garden, so the gardens can get cleaned up for summer since Jen is unable to do it herself. I (Mom) have been here several times doing extra computer work and making phone calls for her. Those things are still difficult for Jen since her slurred speech makes understanding her hard for those who don't know her. I enjoy being here with her, and catching up on things mom's are good at. Pray for the Long term disability companies decision by July. Coverage will only continue if they determine Jennifer can not do any kind of job. Pray for Chuck. He has long days with his job and side-line tree business. He also has many responsibilities in the care for Jennifer. We are trusting God through the challenges and details of waiting on God. Thank you for your prayers and support.
Psalm 91:1-4
1 He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High
will abide in the shadow of the Almighty.
2 I will say[a] to the Lord, “My refuge and my fortress,
my God, in whom I trust.”
3 For he will deliver you from the snare of the fowler
and from the deadly pestilence.
4 He will cover you with his pinions,
and under his wings you will find refuge;
his faithfulness is a shield and buckler.
Jen's care team (Mom-Jeanie Cummings)
March 13th, 2023
We're thankful that Chuck had a week respite trip to Florida. He said it was very restful. We're also thankful to those who stayed with Jennifer making it possible for him to get away. Thank you for praying for both of them during the respite week. It was much appreciated.
Jennifer has had small shifts in sleep and fatigue. It varies from day to day. . We also got through some big meetings that were very fatiguing. We are setting up some doctor visits through out the year to get updated medical documentation on her condition. Thank you for your continued prayer and a special thank you to those who volunteer so tirelessly to help Jen with food and home help.
December 29th, 2022
We hope you and your family had a blessed Christmas celebrating Christ's birth. We are trusting Christ to give us strength and looking forward to see what God does in the process of healing for Jennifer in the new year. We are seeing some tiny shifts, Jennifer has started to have dreams at night which she hasn't had before.. Sleeping well is challenging but having dreams is a positive thing, it's the healing part of sleep. She is able to have conversations with more than one person for short periods of time. She's using noise cancelling headphones to try to reduce the fatigue of conversations. We're thankful for small positive changes.
Chuck and Jen have enjoyed receiving many Christmas Cards. Thank you. We are keeping our eyes on Christ who is able and who is near as we look toward the New Year.
Jude 24 & 25 Now to him who is able to keep you from stumbling and to present you blameless before the presence of his glory with great joy, to the only God, our Savior, through Jesus Christ our Lord, be glory, majesty, dominion, and authority, before all time[a] and now and forever. Amen.
Care Team- Mom
November 22nd, 2022
Thanksgiving is upon us. We are thankful for God's sustaining grace. We are also thankful for everyone who has helped, prayed and supported us in so many ways.Have a blessed Thanksgiving.
8 Oh give thanks to the Lord; call upon his name;
make known his deeds among the peoples!
9 Sing to him, sing praises to him;
tell of all his wondrous works!
10 Glory in his holy name;
let the hearts of those who seek the Lord rejoice!
11 Seek the Lord and his strength;
seek his presence continually!
12 Remember the wondrous works that he has done,
his miracles and the judgments he uttered,
I Chronicles 16: 8-12
November 5th, 2022
We're still on our journey to see what God has for Jennifer. We're not giving up hope. Jen had her immune marker's checked and they are well below normal so we know that she doesn't have a lot of immunity to restore and repair. She still on the same Lyme protocol she's been on for some time which could take 6 months to a year for significant change. Physical Therapy discharged her in August after a year with nothing more to do until some improvement in her health and she is able to handle therapy again. Fatigue and no appetite are a problem, and cause other side effects which make days more difficult. The Clinic team decided to slow down visits to allow the protocol to work and allow healing to take place. Jennifer is also breaking in a new chiropractor as her chiropractor of 12 years has moved out of state. Imagine a patient walking into your office who can't walk and talk and he's expected to put her back together. LOL. We have an amazing support team of volunteers who help with meal prep and household tasks. Jennifer and Chuck are so thankful for them. We appreciate all who help, pray and encourage Jennifer through this long journey. Her church ladies are doing 40 days of prayer with a verse each day for Jennifer which is a great encouragement.
Jennifer's previous email for HelpJenHeal has been replaced with a new email: helpjenheal@protonmail.com Please pray for us as a family as we prepare how to best help Jen heal over this next year and how to best meet her needs for continuing care.
Colossians 1:9-14 9 And so, from the day we heard, we have not ceased to pray for you, asking that you may be filled with the knowledge of his will in all spiritual wisdom and understanding, 10 so as to walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing to him: bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God; 11 being strengthened with all power, according to his glorious might, for all endurance and patience with joy; 12 giving thanks[d] to the Father, who has qualified you[e] to share in the inheritance of the saints in light. 13 He has delivered us from the domain of darkness and transferred us to the kingdom of his beloved Son, 14 in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.
August 5th, 2022
Jennifer is continuing on her protocol. She's had some tough days but doing a little bit better. Fatigue is slightly improved. We are so thankful for all the friends and family who have helped with everything from food, to cleaning, laundry and financial support and prayer. She couldn't do it without them. This is a busy season for Chuck and difficult for him to juggle the responsibilities of working two jobs, running a household, and participating in church and other outside activities. Thank you for your prayers and support. August 25th will mark one year since the mobility issues and needing outside help. God has been faithful every day this past year. Jennifer & Mom
June 21st, 2022
Since we last updated, there has really not been any significant improvement in Jennifer's health. She still has to rely on friends and family to do all of the daily household tasks around their home. Severe fatigue is daily challenge both mentally and physically.
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you to all of you who have given your time to care for Jennifer over these past 10+ months!! You all are such a huge blessing to Jennifer and Chuck through these hard times. Thank you to all those of you who have given financially to help them as well!! That has been a great encouragement to them also.
Her doctors are optimistic about some new treatments that have recently come out of the trials stages, and are now seeing positive results in patients dealing with similar issues as Jen has been battling. They will begin slowly trying these treatments in the days/weeks/months to come. Please pray that Jen begins to see noticable progress in this battle she's been fighting.
Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers for Jennifer! Please continue to help her and Chuck in whatever ways you are able.
Reach out to her care team @ helpjenheal@gmail.com if you have any questions.
Thank you,
Jennifer Hervin and her care team
May 6th, 2022
Progress has been very slow. Thank you for your prayers, texts, many helping hands, donations and encouragement. Here's what we do know. We are fighting three different infections, plus Lyme and an immune system that is suppressed. The clinic we are going to specializes in complex disease. They are treating 10 patients with similar complexities as Jennifer's. They are trying several different treatments with them and will try them with Jennifer when her immune system is responding better. The Lord has been faithful as we navigate this treatment plan. It is a long road, but He has given strength for each day. We are now at 9 1/2 months since the severe neurological issues started. We appreciate all you have done for Jennifer. God is good.
March 21st, 2022
We have a great development with everything Jen has been dealing with. Her long term disability company from her former employer had a meeting about continuing her long term disability coverage a couple weeks ago, and they decided to continue her coverage! Praise the Lord for this decision as it will continue to help with some of the medical bills!
Please keep praying for Jen and her doctors as they\'re figuring out next steps to take. Her shingles has lessened a bit, but still causes pain and discomfort. She still is unable to sleep well, which of course isn\'t helping her body heal.
Her condition has stabilized, but healing has been a painfully slow process.
Thank you to all those of you who have prayed for her and come over and helped her out. Please continue help in whatever way you are able!
-from Jen and her care team
February 25th, 2022
Jennifer has been back at home for a couple weeks after spending over 2 weeks with her parents. The Shingles pain is still there, but is manageable and allowing her to sleep better. She has had a couple treatment for Lyme and will continue this course. We are thankful for church family, friends and family who have provided all-around support with food, prayer, financial support, care-giving and encouragement. She couldn\'t do it without them. Thank you. Jeanie Cummings for the Care team.
February 1st, 2022
It\'s been almost 7 weeks that Jen has been going through debilitating pain due to shingles. A little more than a week ago, she was able to move into my parents house. This has been a big blessing to her and Chuck as my parents are retired and able to check in on her throughout the day.
Jen\'s pain has started to let up very gradually. People with normal immune systems are typically able to beat shingles in a couple weeks. Jen has always taken longer to heal, but the doctors didn\'t anticipate her taking this long to get rid of the shingles.
Please continue to pray for her and Chuck and the other individuals who are helping to care for her.
Thank you to those if you who have been able to care for Jen over the past several months. You have been such a huge blessing! Please reach out to us at helpjenheal@gmail.com if you are able to help, or would like to find out how you can assist Jen.
Thank you all so much for your thoughts and prayers!
-from Jen Hervin and her care team
January 14th, 2022
Jennifer had the worst night yet last night since shingles. She’s on day 22 and the nerve pain has not let up. Please pray for relief. We\'re trying to schedule day people to sit with her from 9-2 and Chuck is taking the nights. It’s been wearying for all but she can’t be alone for long. Pray we have wisdom with whatever the next step is. All treatment for lymes has paused.
If you\'re local there in MN and are wondering how you can help, please reach out to us at helpjenheal@gmail.com.
Thank you for your continued prayers for her.
From Jennifer and her care team
January 8th, 2022
Jennifer's condition has worsened quite a bit coming into the new year. The shingles have been incredibly painful and make her unable to move most of the time. And when she has tremors, it's even more excruciating because it's so painful to move, but she can't control it.
Please continue to pray for her body to heal. She is very discouraged going through this.
-from Jennifer and her care team
