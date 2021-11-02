Help Jen Heal

This website is being used to provide updates as well as tangible ways to help and pray for Jennifer.





To receive updates in your email, follow Jennifer’s CaringBridge site: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/helpjenheal





Thank you for partnering with us,

The Hervin’s

The Cummings

The Dobrowolski’s

And others on Jen’s care team



One of the effects of chronic pain is that the person experiencing the pain gets weary of asking for help, even in severe circumstances. Currently we are in the middle of a severe circumstance with Jen, and we, her family, are asking for help on her behalf. Most of you coming to read this know Jen and know that her fibromyalgia and chronic pain have been present for over two and a half decades. Sometimes it’s worse and sometimes better, but always there. Jen is currently in the midst of the worst flare up she has ever experienced. Truncal Ataxia is the diagnosis of this flare up, which means that her brain has stopped communicating with her trunk and left leg. The physical decline has been spiraling since 2017 when a milder case of Truncal Ataxia manifested after a surgery, although we did not know at the time that is was Truncal Ataxia. In the last year and a half, her shoulders and hands began struggling to do the work that she’s done full time for 15 years. A second episode of Truncal Ataxia and severe left leg weakness followed in August of 2021 and has not yet improved. She is a fall risk and is unable to fix meals, do housework, or perform care tasks. She now requires forearm crutches or a wheelchair for any mobility.Another thing that happens to those with chronic pain is that they have a tough time finding medical professionals who will take them on as a patient, or maintain them as a patient, due to the complexity of their health. This has happened countless times for Jen. But recently God put her in contact with a unique functional neurological doctor who specializes in complex diseases and has treated similar cases with success. It is an added delight that he is a Christian. Chuck and Jen feel hope in his plan of treatment. It’s unique to anything she’s tried in the past. An extremely abbreviated version of the plan is to find the root cause of all the health issues through specific lab testing, then treat and rehabilitate for the next 12 months. All of this treatment plan will not be covered by insurance.The doctor’s work is in God’s hands and we’re specifically praying that God will “turn on the switch” between Jen’s brain and her trunk and leg. Please, pray with us in this too! Also we are praying that the root cause of her decades of pain will be identified through this 12 month treatment. Chuck and Jen have felt your support in prayer already. Thank you!We would also like to invite you, who are able, to come along beside us as we support her in this crisis. Some tangible ways you can lift Jen’s hands:—You could either prepare food that she has purchased or bring a meal for her or for Chuck. Jen has a very strict diet, so contact the email below for all the specifics. Please put "Meal Prep" in the subject line.—Jen is looking to hire help for 1-3 hours a week at her house (near Forest Lake, MN). This would involve light house keeping, meal prep, and cat care. If you or someone you know is interested in this, please let us know and put "Personal Care" in the subject of your email.—If you are willing to travel and stay at Jen’s house for a few days to provide respite care for caregiver relief, please reach out to us by email and put "Respite Care" in the subject line.Giving Financially towards the treatment cost—The 12 month treatment plan is 15k, but we are hoping to raise 20k to cover travel needs and other medical expenses not covered by insurance. Jen is not able to work and is on a reduced income through her employers disability plan but is unsure how long the plan will last. The treatment has already begun, and Chuck and Jen would be greatly encouraged with the financial help. It’s one of the hardest parts to ask for, but is one of the greatest needs right now.If you are able to, please donate. If you can help in some of the other ways listed above, please reach out to us at