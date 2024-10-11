Helping the Walker Family— Along for the Ride Home

Jennifer and Doak Walker have experienced a tremendous amount of loss due to the effects of Hurricane Helene in the Virginia and North Carolina area where they live. Their Virginia Home, which they rent out as an Airbnb known as “Along for the Ride” https://alongfortherideva.com was totally destroyed and is a complete loss. They would like to rebuild so they can continue enjoying the beauty of this area in Damascus, Virginia along with the guests that rent out their Airbnb.





Their mountain home in Creston, NC experienced a mudslide which has 4 feet of mud on the back of this home. They have been displaced from both homes. It is looking like they will take a total loss on the Damascus house. The mountain house has already been denied on insurance. FEMA has only granted $750 total for both houses. Please pray for the Walker Family as they walk through this very difficult time in their lives. If you are able to donate to help their family be able to rebuild their homes, I know they would greatly appreciate your generosity.



