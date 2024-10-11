Helping the Walker Family— Along for the Ride Home

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $4,000
Jennifer and Doak Walker have experienced a tremendous amount of loss due to the effects of Hurricane Helene in the Virginia and North Carolina area where they live. Their Virginia Home, which they rent out as an Airbnb known as “Along for the Ride” https://alongfortherideva.com was totally destroyed and is a complete loss. They would like to rebuild so they can continue enjoying the beauty of this area in Damascus, Virginia along with the guests that rent out their Airbnb.
Their mountain home in Creston, NC experienced a mudslide which has 4 feet of mud on the back of this home. They have been displaced from both homes. It is looking like they will take a total loss on the Damascus house. The mountain house has already been denied on insurance. FEMA has only granted $750 total for both houses. Please pray for the Walker Family as they walk through this very difficult time in their lives. If you are able to donate to help their family be able to rebuild their homes, I know they would greatly appreciate your generosity.
Hang on and chin up 🙏❤️ In God We Trust ✝️ Love you 😘
Praying for you all!!!
You Remain in my thoughts and prayers. I'm thanking the Lord for his provision every step of the way.
We are praying for you and your family, Doak and Jenny. Much love. Romans 8:28
Thinking of you & keeping you guys in our prayers during this difficult time. From an old Texas friend/neighbor!
Thinking about you all often!
One step.at a time sweet Jesus Out faith our hope Is in You ✝️ Love you all so much 😘
Love you 😘 Love and prayers 🙏 Strength for today ... Bright hope for tomorrow In God We Trust ✝️🙏
Sending prayers, love you!
I am sending prayers
Love and prayers 🙏❤️ In God We Trust ✝️
Saying prayers every chance I get. God Bless You all
I am so sorry your son and his family are experiencing this tragic displacement. Prayers they get additional help soon.
I know this won’t cover much considering what you are facing but hopefully it helps a little. Many prayers for your family from Texas!
