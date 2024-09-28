Supporting our friend Teri

From Teri:

Hello, thank you for taking the time to read this. I am disabled and live month to month with very little. I’m content with the little I have but I desperately need to fix my car. It’s the only way I can get around town and take care of myself. Unfortunately, I live where there is no public transportation, and it's a high-risk fire area. Last year I had to evacuate due to the fairview fire, so It’s very scary for me to be without transportation.

I really appreciate any help, prayer or support you can give me in my time of need. God bless you!

LOVE, TERI