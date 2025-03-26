Helping Patricia

On April 10th of 2024 my sister Patricia was diagnosed with stage fourth pancreatic cancer. The news was devastating, to say the least. We were all in shocked and felt numbed. Then, Patricia showed her strength and willingness to overcome this. She has too much to live for and wants to stick around as long as she can :-)

She is a fighter and we are all supporting her in this journey of patience, perseverance and hope. Family and friends have been amazing. We are very grateful for their love and support.

At present, we hope to get some help to support her financially with unexpected expenses.

We thank you in advance.

God bless,

Yesica