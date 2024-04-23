Campaign Image

Supporting beginning housing need for Nikki Philli

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $875

Campaign created by Richard Foster

Campaign funds will be received by Richard Foster

My PRECIOUS friends, Tina & I have prayed for years for a young woman, Nikki Phillips, who desperately needs to see the L-O-V-E of our Awesome, Loving LORD to be evident within her life.  She has experienced bucket loads of trauma in her 30+ years of life, including the relatively recent death of her husband and extended periods of homelessness.  The story is much too long to share here, except to add that her son will be turning 17 years old in about 2 weeks.

Tina & I humbly ask that you seek our LORD on her behalf.  She is short of funds for the deposit on an apartment.  Please pray especially toward the successful resolution of her current dilemma.  Any assistance in that arena would be greatly appreciated!

Thank you so very much on Nikki's behalf!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 65.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
8 months ago

Megan McCartney
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Sending love

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
8 months ago

