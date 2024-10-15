Help us with Hurricane Milton Flooding FEMA Forgot

Goal:
USD $1,750
Raised:
USD $995
Campaign funds will be received by Ronald Smith
Hi we are Toni and Ron.
UPDATE - FEMA was told to avoid houses with Trump Signs and the money we were promised and we are now in limbo. Do a quick google search for FEMA and Lake Placid Florida. They did us wrong just for supporting a candidate for POTUS!
We have a very small farm in south central Florida. The flooding from hurricanes have been hitting us hard over the past 5 years and we are totally flooded. While insurance will cover damage to structures, there is no help for the flooding.
The Army Corps of Engineers inspected and said we will need at least one more pond and if placed where they suggested it should take care of any future flooding and fix our situation. The cost for having this completed is around $6000.
This is a very unsafe situation for all of our animals and us humans.
We appreciate any help we can get. Every dollar helps.
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
Very sad to hear that it happened to you
Praying for you and your family and asking God for all you need to compete the improvements necessary for preventing future flooding of your ranch. God bless!
Heard about your difficulties from Sean on Potentially Criminal Hope this helps
God bless the two of you! Hope the horses are going to be ok!
I’m sorry I can’t give more, but please know our thoughts and prayers are with you. I hope your family is able to get back on track.
November 14th, 2024
We were told we'd have funding from FEMA to secure the money we needed for our pond but we were lied to and totally ignored. Word I got today is that it will be as much as 9 months before we get any aid if any aid at all so we're in deep. Construction on the pond has been started with filtration and 2 canals for irrigation to move flood waters.
While we hate to ask we depend on our community because we knew all along not to depend on the government to use our tax dollars for Americans in need.
Any donation is highly appreciated.
