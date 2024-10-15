Help us with Hurricane Milton Flooding FEMA Forgot

Hi we are Toni and Ron.

UPDATE - FEMA was told to avoid houses with Trump Signs and the money we were promised and we are now in limbo. Do a quick google search for FEMA and Lake Placid Florida. They did us wrong just for supporting a candidate for POTUS!



We have a very small farm in south central Florida. The flooding from hurricanes have been hitting us hard over the past 5 years and we are totally flooded. While insurance will cover damage to structures, there is no help for the flooding.

The Army Corps of Engineers inspected and said we will need at least one more pond and if placed where they suggested it should take care of any future flooding and fix our situation. The cost for having this completed is around $6000.



This is a very unsafe situation for all of our animals and us humans.

We appreciate any help we can get. Every dollar helps.

