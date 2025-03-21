Campaign Image

Helping Hannah and her children

Monthly Goal:

 USD $5,000

Total Raised:

 USD $100

Raised this month:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Hannah Barry-Snow

Helping Hannah and her children

Our story

Hello, my name is Hannah. I am a 25 year old mother to 3 children under 4. I am almost 19 weeks pregnant as I write this. My oldest is 4, my 2nd is 2, and my 3rd baby is 1 year old. I have been a Stay-At-Home-Mom for the last 4+ years while the father of my children did what he could to provide for our family. 
I am in the process of escaping a relationship that has been abusive. I have been 100% financially dependent on the father of my children, as this is how we agreed to structure our family from the beginning. I was warned of how this could turn out in the beginning, but I didn’t pay mind to any of it as a naive 19 year old. I recently lost my only form of transportation and reliable connection to a home internet system. I am asking for any financial support for myself and my children, as we continue to navigate this situation and find our way to safety and peace. Thank you for taking the time to read this, and thank you for your support. 


Recent Donations
Show:
D
$ 50.00 USD
12 minutes ago

Bailey
$ 50.00 USD
27 minutes ago

Wishing you strength and safety as you move forward in this new chapter. You are not alone, and you have so many people who care about you and want to see you do well in life. Sending you so much love and support.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo