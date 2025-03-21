Helping Hannah and her children

Our story



I am in the process of escaping a relationship that has been abusive. I have been 100% financially dependent on the father of my children, as this is how we agreed to structure our family from the beginning. I was warned of how this could turn out in the beginning, but I didn’t pay mind to any of it as a naive 19 year old. I recently lost my only form of transportation and reliable connection to a home internet system. I am asking for any financial support for myself and my children, as we continue to navigate this situation and find our way to safety and peace. Thank you for taking the time to read this, and thank you for your support.



Hello, my name is Hannah. I am a 25 year old mother to 3 children under 4. I am almost 19 weeks pregnant as I write this. My oldest is 4, my 2nd is 2, and my 3rd baby is 1 year old. I have been a Stay-At-Home-Mom for the last 4+ years while the father of my children did what he could to provide for our family.