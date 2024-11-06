Helping Hailey

Hailey's Unimaginable Diagnosis

Friends and family,

Most of you know that mid-October, Hailey (19yo) began showing symptoms of an underlying problem that has since been identified as fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma, the confusing way to say rare liver cancer. Since then, Mandy (Hailey's mom) and Hailey have been in conversation with multiple doctors, working toward the best treatment for Hailey. At this time, some of those decisions are still undecided, but Hailey is trying to maintain a sense of normalcy with her family and continuing to go to work when she is able. Hailey is an Activities of Daily Living specialist at a local children's hospital and aspires to one day become a physical therapy assistant.





In the most recent days, it is looking like the best course for Hailey will be to travel from OKC to Houston to see specialists at MD Anderson. This will mean days away from family and work while Hailey and Mandy are in the Houston area. Currently, Hailey's insurance is through her job and secure while she is still able to work. That may look different down the road as treatment progresses. Mandy is taking some time off work to handle insurance paperwork and authorizations, phone calls between hospital facilities, and preparing homeschooling lessons for her time away. This means their family is transitioning to a single-income household for the foreseeable future.

At this time, Hailey and her family are asking for prayers for a miracle and discernment for the best course of treatment. Tangible help is needed for travel expenses, accumulating medical expenses, and the incidental things that no one can plan for.