Helping the Wallis Family with Chaney's Treatment

The community of Winnsboro recently got the news that a child of one of our most loved families has been diagnosed with Leukemia.

Chaney Wallis was suffering from a respiratory infection and wasn't improving. Her family took her into the doctor where they discovered her blood cell count wasn't looking right. They took her to Children's Medical in Dallas and days later, Chaney was diagnosed with Leukemia.

This family is beloved in our community and has given so much of themselves to many in need. Now it is our turn to help them with the certain costs that will go along with Chaney's treatment and also the costs involved for members of her family to stay Dallas on rotation with her.

Please give generously to the Walls Family. All donations given through GiveSendGo will funnel through The Church of Christ in Winnsboro and 100% of the money will be given to the family to offset the enormous costs of defeating this horrible disease.

Please give and spread this campaign to those that can give and also share.








