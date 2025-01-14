Campaign Image
Helping the Wallis Family with Chaney's Treatment

The community of Winnsboro recently got the news that a child of one of our most loved families has been diagnosed with Leukemia. 

Chaney Wallis was suffering from a respiratory infection and wasn't improving. Her family took her into the doctor where they discovered her blood cell count wasn't looking right. They took her to Children's Medical in Dallas and days later, Chaney was diagnosed with Leukemia.

This family is beloved in our community and has given so much of themselves to many in need. Now it is our turn to help them with the certain costs that will go along with Chaney's treatment and also the costs involved for members of her family to stay Dallas on rotation with her.

Please give generously to the Walls Family. All donations given through GiveSendGo will funnel through The Church of Christ in Winnsboro and 100% of the money will be given to the family to offset the enormous costs of defeating this horrible disease.

Please give and spread this campaign to those that can give and also share.



Update

January 14th, 2025

Update: Chaney's procedure went well this morning. They are using preventative measures to help with side effects and we are so grateful that it is working. That has been our pray. All the prayers are felt and such a blessing.

Update on Chaney

January 11th, 2025

Update on Chaney:

She is exhausted. We all are. The doctors and nurses here at childrens are awesome. She is recieving chemotherapy according to her individualized treatment plan. She will have another spinal tap this coming Monday. Please stay in prayer.

I do believe Adam Stracener also has a special prayer day set for her on January 15th.

Chaney's 16th Birthday

January 7th, 2025

From Kali (mom):
"Chaney had a beautiful 16th birthday! We are overwhelmed with love and support! We are blessed! Thank you everyone!"

Update Chaney's 16th Birthday Image
Update from Kali and Justin

January 6th, 2025

"A normal hemoglobin level is 12 to 16.
Anything under 7 is critical.

While speaking with an attending Oncologist at Children's Hospital yesterday, he stated that neither he, himself, or I, or any other adult would be able to walk into the ER with a hemoglobin of 3.6 but your daughter did.

I told him, yes she did, and she did it with a smile on her face.......God is sustaining her for HIS PURPOSE, HIS PLAN, AND HIS GLORY!"

Update Update from Kali and Justin Image
Today is Chaney's 16th Birthday

January 6th, 2025

Today is Chaney's 16th birthday. She should be driving and having fun with her friends but instead is at Children's Medical in Dallas fighting Leukemia. The doctors have said that her hemoglobin is at 3.6 and normal is 12-16. 7 would be critical.

Please give generously and share this fundraiser with all your friends and family. Let's give Chaney a happy birthday.



Initial Diagnosis and Update

January 6th, 2025

Kali and Justin wanted me to send an update. Chaney has Leukemia. The Doctor stated it was a form that they treat there every day. Nothing rare so they started treatments today. They placed her port in while they were completing the biopsy. Exact results probably will not be back until Monday. She will be in the hospital for 3 - 4 weeks and then go back weekly for treatments. Chaney is her amazing cheerful self. Kali and Justin will be working out details over the next few days. They send their love and appreciation to everyone who has been diligently praying with them.

