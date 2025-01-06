Helping Donnie Stay Afloat While He Heals

Have you ever had lots of bad things happen to you over…and Over…and OVER AGAIN…all in a short amount of time??

We’ve all been there at some point…it doesn’t feel good and sometimes it can seem like you will never survive to see the light at the end of the tunnel!

Donnie is going through one of these stressful situations right now.

On October 1, 2024 he went to the ER with severe abdominal pain. After a quick CT scan it was determined he needed immediate surgery to remove his gallbladder.





He said “after a series of CT scans, MRIs, Ultrasounds, and X-rays they cut a 12 inch gash in my belly from sternum to bellybutton and 3 two inch slits to remove my gallbladder. The gallbladder was 3 and a half times larger than a normal one and I had gallstones larger than my thumbs (see photos).”

”I went all of October and half of November with no work while I recovered.”

“Fast forward to December 27, 2024 and I've been slammed, taking every job that came my way. I am working in a client's attic and took the slightest of missteps”…





“Next thing I know my leg is dangling through the sheetrock ceiling!”





“My rib cage landed across a rafter. I drove 55 minutes across Houston to get the hospital closer to my home. They took me back for a CT scan, MRI and X-rays and discovered I broke 4 ribs, a collapsed lung, and some strained muscles around the rib cage along with various minor cuts and bruises.”





“I spent 8 days in the hospital and will be out of work for another 5-10 weeks while I recuperate.”





“I am a solo operator and do not have health insurance. The total for my gallbladder surgery was just over $76k. I'm not sure how much my ribs will cost yet since I just got out yesterday but I'm estimating $25k-$30k.”





“If you are a solo operator, do not be like me. Get healthcare insurance to protect yourself. I don't care how experienced or careful you are accidents can and will happen. We tend to get a little too confident in ourselves and take chances we shouldn't take. We think it won't happen to us. Please be safe out there, folks.”





Donnie is a good friend of mine and felt strongly impressed to help him as much as I can to at least pay his bills and stay financially afloat while he’s healing.





Donnie has a lot of stress to cope with and I’m praying that at least he won’t have to cope with financial stress too!





If you feel impressed to lend a helping hand and donate as much as you can even if it’s just $1. Please use the link on this page to do so! GiveSendGo is a Christian owned business that doesn’t charge high fees for fundraising campaigns. They run off of donations only. So a very small fraction of your donations will go to GiveSendGo (1%).





Thank you for your generosity! May God continue to bless you and your family!