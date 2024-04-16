Help Holdyn

My name is Jerika and I am here praying for help to obtain legal counsel to fight for custody of my now three-year-old son Holdyn from our abuser. In 2021 I put my trust into the person who I thought loved me and my children, shortly after we married, she convinced me to let her adopt my one year old son Holdyn. Soon after we were PCS’d to another state 13 hours away from our friends, family, and support system and the curtain fell.. My babies and I became the victims of Domestic Violence and Child Abuse. Stuck in the cycle of DV, I left and returned a few times, falling prey to empty promises and false hope. Unfortunately, things only got worse for us. In September 2023, my oldest son informed me that she had hit him across the head/face multiple times getting into the car to go to school, and I made the decision to call family services for help. After arriving home I placed my two year old in the car and she attempted to break out the window with him inside. I couldn’t do it anymore, I called the police for the last time. After talking with the PD I disclosed a situation I had been too afraid to previously report; in which I had walked in to the bathroom after my spouse had spanked Holdyn for peeing his pants, and found awful red hand shaped welts up and down his lower back and . I was able to provide proof which led to her being charged with child abuse. Because she refused to leave my home she had lived in for only 3 months, DFS couldn’t help.. We had no where safe left to go so I packed what we could in our car and we escaped back to Montana. Since, the military has investigated the claims and found she met all criteria for the abuse on my oldest and youngest babies. She is currently still being charged with child abuse criminally. To make matters worse, in what I fear was an attempt to keep me from being able to retain counsel to fairly fight her and her attorney, she claimed all four of my babies on taxes, making sure I received no tax return. Despite my efforts to keep my babies safe and all of my praying and pleading, being unrepresented in court I lost the battle at our temporary orders hearing; the family court judge ordered shared decision making and shared custody; forcing me to drop him off for her to take 13 hours away, for 28 days, unsupervised. I am absolutely devastated and terrified for his safety and well being. This is unbelievably unfair to my baby and we need help. I was able to find a very good attorney who is taking new clients and willing to represent me however requires a retainer of $5500. I am barely making ends meet now, and I am just looking for a little support during this heartbreaking time. They say it takes a village, and I would be eternally grateful for any help protecting my child in a failed system! God bless.