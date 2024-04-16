Help Holdyn

Goal:
USD $5,500
Raised:
USD $1,005
Campaign funds will be received by Rachael Huguelet
My name is Jerika and I am here praying for help to obtain legal counsel to fight for custody of my now three-year-old son Holdyn from our abuser. In 2021 I put my trust into the person who I thought loved me and my children, shortly after we married, she convinced me to let her adopt my one year old son Holdyn. Soon after we were PCS’d to another state 13 hours away from our friends, family, and support system and the curtain fell.. My babies and I became the victims of Domestic Violence and Child Abuse. Stuck in the cycle of DV, I left and returned a few times, falling prey to empty promises and false hope. Unfortunately, things only got worse for us. In September 2023, my oldest son informed me that she had hit him across the head/face multiple times getting into the car to go to school, and I made the decision to call family services for help. After arriving home I placed my two year old in the car and she attempted to break out the window with him inside. I couldn’t do it anymore, I called the police for the last time. After talking with the PD I disclosed a situation I had been too afraid to previously report; in which I had walked in to the bathroom after my spouse had spanked Holdyn for peeing his pants, and found awful red hand shaped welts up and down his lower back and . I was able to provide proof which led to her being charged with child abuse. Because she refused to leave my home she had lived in for only 3 months, DFS couldn’t help.. We had no where safe left to go so I packed what we could in our car and we escaped back to Montana. Since, the military has investigated the claims and found she met all criteria for the abuse on my oldest and youngest babies. She is currently still being charged with child abuse criminally. To make matters worse, in what I fear was an attempt to keep me from being able to retain counsel to fairly fight her and her attorney, she claimed all four of my babies on taxes, making sure I received no tax return. Despite my efforts to keep my babies safe and all of my praying and pleading, being unrepresented in court I lost the battle at our temporary orders hearing; the family court judge ordered shared decision making and shared custody; forcing me to drop him off for her to take 13 hours away, for 28 days, unsupervised. I am absolutely devastated and terrified for his safety and well being. This is unbelievably unfair to my baby and we need help. I was able to find a very good attorney who is taking new clients and willing to represent me however requires a retainer of $5500. I am barely making ends meet now, and I am just looking for a little support during this heartbreaking time. They say it takes a village, and I would be eternally grateful for any help protecting my child in a failed system! God bless.
🙏🏼 I wish I could do more, I hope you can get your baby back safely
I’m sorry I can’t do more. I love you guys.
I pray you get your baby back home safe with you!! ❤️
Sending love and prayers for you and your babies.
Rooting for Holdyn and your family
❤️
Praying for the safety of your children 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
You deserve a chance to fight for your child. Financial differences shouldn’t be what helps someone win a custody case. That’s NOT in the best interest of the child. Fight back, you know what that baby needs. ❤️
Let's get baby boy home safe and sound where he belongs 💙
October 23rd, 2024
Since the last update our criminal case has unfortunately been dropped due to issues from the DA who was handling the case. Holdyn has been having to shuffle back and forth between states on a 13 hour drive every 28 days, and unfortunately our court has been pushed back on multiple occasions, leaving this awful schedule to proceed through winter. The other party is fighting that Holdyn be separated from myself and his siblings for all school years, and only allowed to be with us during summer and school breaks. My heart anches over the unfair and cruel suggestion. In efforts of a final push to get this case resolved in the best interest of my sweet baby boy, I am asking for wholehearted generosity to assist me in refilling our retainer to continue our fight for justice for my little man who can’t fight for himself! Please continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers. We are thankful beyond words for all of the love, support, prayers and donations we’ve been blessed with this far and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. 🖤
April 19th, 2024
We’re close to 2000$ needed to finish out the retainer portion! All of the prayers, well wishes, shares and donations are working! I am so beyond appreciative and thankful, even 1$ counts. I just want my baby safe!
Thank you so much!!
