Campaign Image

Cancer treatment for Hanadi

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $35,489

Campaign created by Lori Williams

Campaign funds will be received by Hanadi Khan

Cancer treatment for Hanadi

 Hanadi Connell, mother of a 5 year old daughter and 15 year old bonus son was diagnosed with breast cancer about a three and a half years ago. Thanks to generous donations Hanadi has been able to receive several life saving treatments. Thank you to everyone who donated towards that. Hanadi's most recent scan showed that there has been progression of cancer in her liver, bones and lymph nodes. Of all the treatments Hanadi has received, the ones she received from a holistic doctor in Grapevine seem to have been the most effective. That’s the thing with cancer, you try everything and see what works. Some treatments are really beneficial and others not so much but you don’t know until you try! The treatments that Hanadi experienced the most encouraging results with cost several thousand per month. I have faith that through your generosity we can see Hanadi through this. At least to let her have a few months of treatments to see if she gets reversal again. Please donate generously to help this beautiful wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend beat this evil disease. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Lila Harris
$ 20.00 USD
30 days ago

May God give you strength and courage to fight. Blessings for you and your family.

Judi perrotti
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

You're a fighter my beautiful friend🙏

Soupie
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you sis

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
3 months ago

Dani
$ 3000.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying daily for you

Alypius and Mackenzye
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Charity Ellis
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

FY friend. Hope you get well!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Harvest and I will be praying over you and the familiy. God bless.

Sophia Bekiaris
$ 30.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

We will be praying for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 600.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers & Love!

Sophia
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

"Heal the infirmity of my soul by granting me thy visitation, O pure lady, and grant me wholeness by thy prayers." - Canon to the Theotokos, Ode 5

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Much love and prayers for you and your family. Merciful God Send healing to your faithful servant.

Anonymous Giver
$ 12.00 USD
4 months ago

May God grant you strength in your blessed struggle!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo