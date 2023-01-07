Cancer treatment for Hanadi

Hanadi Connell, mother of a 5 year old daughter and 15 year old bonus son was diagnosed with breast cancer about a three and a half years ago. Thanks to generous donations Hanadi has been able to receive several life saving treatments. Thank you to everyone who donated towards that. Hanadi's most recent scan showed that there has been progression of cancer in her liver, bones and lymph nodes. Of all the treatments Hanadi has received, the ones she received from a holistic doctor in Grapevine seem to have been the most effective. That’s the thing with cancer, you try everything and see what works. Some treatments are really beneficial and others not so much but you don’t know until you try! The treatments that Hanadi experienced the most encouraging results with cost several thousand per month. I have faith that through your generosity we can see Hanadi through this. At least to let her have a few months of treatments to see if she gets reversal again. Please donate generously to help this beautiful wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend beat this evil disease.