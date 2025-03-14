Help Gregory in His Fight Against Brain Cancer

Our world turned upside down on March 7th when Greg came home from work with impaired speech. We were concerned but never imagined what was to come. By the end of the weekend, he was in the hospital, where CT scans confirmed the devastating diagnosis—brain cancer.

Greg is an incredible husband, father, and friend. Many of you may also know him as Greg Arcade, a country singer with an extensive music career. In a miraculous twist, despite his diagnosis, the part of his brain responsible for music remains fully intact. His passion for creating and performing lives on, a testament to the power of music and the strength of his spirit.

Fighting for Our Family

Beyond his love for music, Greg’s greatest inspiration to fight this battle is our 17-month-old daughter, Ayla. She is the light of our lives, and every day, she reminds us why we must push forward. Greg is determined to be here for her—to watch her grow, to guide her, and to fill our home with love and music for years to come.

Our Approach: Metabolic Therapy & Alternative Healing

We believe in giving Greg the best possible chance at healing. Alongside medical care, we are using metabolic therapy (the ketogenic diet), which has shown promising results in cancer treatment. This specialized diet requires high-quality, nutrient-dense foods that are significantly more expensive. Additionally, we are exploring alternative therapies to strengthen his immune system and overall well-being, ensuring his body has every tool it needs to fight. We are determined to beat this.

Why We Need Your Support

Brain cancer not only takes a toll on health but also on finances. With Greg focusing on healing, our family faces increasing costs for:

✔️ High-quality keto-friendly foods & supplements

✔️ Alternative therapies & immune-boosting treatments

✔️ Loss of income while we navigate this journey

✔️ Medical and care-related expenses not covered by insurance

How You Can Help

Every donation—no matter how small—will make a difference in keeping our family afloat and ensuring Greg gets the care he needs. If you’re unable to give financially, we appreciate prayers, shares, and support in any way possible.

From the Bottom of Our Hearts

We are deeply grateful for your kindness and generosity. Your love and support remind us that we are not alone in this fight. Please keep Greg in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this journey with faith, hope, and determination.

With love and gratitude,

Kalyn Kraj & Family