Surgery for Riley broken tibula & fibula

Meet Riley, our beloved black doodle, a bundle of joy with a wagging tail and a heart full of love. She’s been our faithful companion, always ready to cuddle, play fetch, or brighten our toughest days. But recently, disaster struck—Riley suffered a painful accident, breaking both her tibia and fibula in her hind leg. The vet says she needs urgent surgery to repair the fractures, realign her bones, and get her back to bounding around with her signature doodle energy. The cost, estimated at $3,500-$6,000, is beyond what we can manage alone.Without surgery, Riley faces chronic pain, lameness, or even worse complications. We’re heartbroken at the thought of her suffering. That’s why we’re turning to you—our friends, family, and kind strangers—for help. Every donation, big or small, brings Riley closer to healing and running again. Your support means the world to us and to Riley, who’s ready to wag her tail in thanks. Please consider donating or sharing her story to help our sweet girl get the care she needs. Together, we can give Riley her second chance!