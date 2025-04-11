Help Elijah Overcome Cancer

Campaign Image

Elijah and Savannah have been married almost 5 years and have 3 precious little girls 3 and under. Elijah is 27 years old and is an electrician. After worsening health he was diagnosed 3 weeks ago with advanced Diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Elijah has 2 tumors on his lung which are causing fluid buildup in his lung and around his heart. He’s unable to work. Your gift will help Elijah and Savannah with meeting overwhelming medical costs. Besides giving, what they need most is prayer - faithful prayer for healing, peace, hope, and strength as they walk this difficult road. To follow his story go here - https://elijahslymphomajourney.blogspot.com/2025/04/hello-family-and-friends.html

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 minutes ago

May the Lord bless you all.

Roy and Peggy Peck
$ 100.00 USD
16 minutes ago

We saw this fundraiser on the Ockers page. Praying healing for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Sending blessings & love to you all!

Kelton
$ 1000.00 USD
44 minutes ago

Praying for the mercies of God to this wonderful family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

Colton Neifert
$ 1000.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Lord, be merciful to Elijah. Heal and sustain him. Comfort his daughters and wife amidst the trial. Thy will be done, oh great God.

Michael Sawyer
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for you all...

