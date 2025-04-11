Help Elijah Overcome Cancer

Elijah and Savannah have been married almost 5 years and have 3 precious little girls 3 and under. Elijah is 27 years old and is an electrician. After worsening health he was diagnosed 3 weeks ago with advanced Diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Elijah has 2 tumors on his lung which are causing fluid buildup in his lung and around his heart. He’s unable to work. Your gift will help Elijah and Savannah with meeting overwhelming medical costs. Besides giving, what they need most is prayer - faithful prayer for healing, peace, hope, and strength as they walk this difficult road. To follow his story go here - https://elijahslymphomajourney.blogspot.com/2025/04/hello-family-and-friends.html