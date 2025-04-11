Help Elijah Overcome Cancer

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $3,200
Elijah and Savannah have been married almost 5 years and have 3 precious little girls 3 and under. Elijah is 27 years old and is an electrician. After worsening health he was diagnosed 3 weeks ago with advanced Diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Elijah has 2 tumors on his lung which are causing fluid buildup in his lung and around his heart. He’s unable to work. Your gift will help Elijah and Savannah with meeting overwhelming medical costs. Besides giving, what they need most is prayer - faithful prayer for healing, peace, hope, and strength as they walk this difficult road. To follow his story go here - https://elijahslymphomajourney.blogspot.com/2025/04/hello-family-and-friends.html
May the Lord bless you all.
We saw this fundraiser on the Ockers page. Praying healing for you!
Sending blessings & love to you all!
Praying for the mercies of God to this wonderful family.
Praying for your family!
Lord, be merciful to Elijah. Heal and sustain him. Comfort his daughters and wife amidst the trial. Thy will be done, oh great God.
Praying for you all...
