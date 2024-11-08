Baby Ruth is on the way. Even though her journey is set, her destination is uncertain. Although she’s not met her ‘people’ yet, she can tell they love her very much and only want the best for her. But sadly, they don’t have the means to give her one of the basic things she needs.

Baby Ruth doesn’t know yet how important a roof over her head is, but her people do. And they are struggling right now to keep the one they have. She is content now right where she is, not knowing that in just a little while she’ll be here and in need of a warm, safe place to lay her head.

Baby Ruth shouldn’t have to worry about such things. Her people are doing enough of that by themselves, but also anxiously awaiting her arrival. All Baby Ruth needs to do is bring joy to the hearts of her people & everyone she meets. Let’s help Baby Ruth’s arrival be as joyful as it can be!