Help a Friend in Need

Hello Friends,

I didn't expect to find myself in this position, but I desperately need help. I have been out of work for a year while my Social Security Disability (SSD) application was being processed, and I just learned that my application was denied. I am devastated, scared, and nearly hopeless.

I've avoided asking for help for as long as I possibly could - I didn't think I'd have to. But now that my SSD application has been denied, I have nowhere else to turn. I'm 2 weeks away from being evicted and I have nowhere else to go. I have no money to my name, and no family to help me.

I will use the money I raise to:

1) Pack up and move my belongings into a storage unit until I can find another place to live.

2) Secure a new living space.

3) Hire a lawyer specializing in Social Security Disability to help me prepare & submit an appeal.

4) Cover day-to-day living expenses (food to eat for myself and my cat, car insurance, cell phone bill).

5) Pay the back-rent I owe for my current residence.

After I've accounted for the above, any additional funds I receive I will use to:

1) Obtain Ibogaine treatment for debilitating and severe depression, anxiety, PTSD, and ADD. Outcomes data for treatment with Ibogaine is proving to be nothing short of miraculous, and it's my hope that I may be able to regain some quality of life this way. I have tried everything else.

2) Acquire either a small RV or a tiny home where I can live permanently for low monthly cost.

If you can't comfortably afford to donate, please don't. You can help by sharing this!

I know this isn't a great time to ask for money. There are any number of domestic and international emergencies that need attention. People impacted by war, and natural disasters. I don't think my cause more worthy. I wish I were not in need, but I am.

100% of your donations will go to me personally. I will use the money to prevent homelessness, to get back on my feet until I can get my affairs in order, and to get professional help for my rapidly deteriorating mental health.

I ask for your prayers now to help get me through this rough patch. I've not had good experiences in the past with asking for help, and I had to swallow every ounce of pride I possess to create and share this. This is deeply personal, and not something I ever thought I'd have to do. I am humbled.

I've done the best I could with what I had, for as long as I could, but it just wasn't enough. I pray now that generosity finds me so that I can keep going.

For those able to donate (any amount helps!), you will have my deepest gratitude and most sincere thanks. You will be helping to keep my body and spirt alive, and I will never forget your kindness.

Wherever this finds you, I thank you for your time, your understanding, and your generosity. We're living through extraordinarily trying times, but we're at our best when we're helping each other.

So if you can, please a help a friend in need. Today, I am that friend.

Sincerely,

Danielle







