Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $3,675
Campaign funds will be received by GiveSendGo Charities
Across GiveSendGo.com are multiple campaigns set up by our veterans, seeking aid from the communities they swore to protect, yet often times they go unseen. This Help a Veteran Fund campaign is set up to help provide financial assistance to veteran owned campaigns.
As always, our organization will take no administration fee from the funds received, so that the full amount raised (after processing fees) can go directly to those in need.
GiveSendGo Charities is a public 501c3 organization making each donation a tax write-off.
God Bless Our Vets!
God bless our veterans
Thanks for helping veterans with issues out of their control! God Bless!
It seems many have forgotten us veterans when we need a hand. God bless you and your service.
May God protect our veterans and provide them their needs. May He watch over them always.
We love our veterans and hope to see this fund grow to help many others!
