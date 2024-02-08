Across GiveSendGo.com are multiple campaigns set up by our veterans, seeking aid from the communities they swore to protect, yet often times they go unseen. This Help a Veteran Fund campaign is set up to help provide financial assistance to veteran owned campaigns.

As always, our organization will take no administration fee from the funds received, so that the full amount raised (after processing fees) can go directly to those in need.

GiveSendGo Charities is a public 501c3 organization making each donation a tax write-off.