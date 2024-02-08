Campaign Image

Help a Veteran Fund

 USD $50,000

 USD $3,675

Campaign created by GiveSendGo Charities

Campaign funds will be received by GiveSendGo Charities

Across GiveSendGo.com are multiple campaigns set up by our veterans, seeking aid from the communities they swore to protect, yet often times they go unseen. This Help a Veteran Fund campaign is set up to help provide financial assistance to veteran owned campaigns. 

As always, our organization will take no administration fee from the funds received, so that the full amount raised (after processing fees) can go directly to those in need. 

GiveSendGo Charities is a public 501c3 organization making each donation a tax write-off. 

VickySL
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

God Bless Our Vets!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

God bless our veterans

Dean Harshman
$ 2500.00 USD
9 months ago

Thanks for helping veterans with issues out of their control! God Bless!

Berserker77
$ 15.00 USD
9 months ago

It seems many have forgotten us veterans when we need a hand. God bless you and your service.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
9 months ago

In God We Trust
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
10 months ago

In God We Trust
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

May God protect our veterans and provide them their needs. May He watch over them always.

GiveSendGo Charities
$ 500.00 USD
11 months ago

We love our veterans and hope to see this fund grow to help many others!

