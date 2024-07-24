Jenny Swope and Swope Family Expenses

Goal:
USD $80,000
Raised:
USD $33,815
Campaign funds will be received by Paul Swope
Please make a monetary gift to the Swope family to help them in their time of great need. Jenny Swope is suffering from a very aggressive glioblastoma (brain cancer) and as I write this (Aug 4) is deteriorating rapidly. Here is a transparent accounting of their immediate expenses. Please consider making a gift simply to show solidarity and love. Even small gifts add up!
High annual deductible for their medical cost sharing plan (2 x $10K) = $20K
Estimated medical expenses after “caps” placed on treatments = $30K
Travel expenses to help friends and relatives travel to see Jenny one last time = $10K
Pilgrimage of Jenny, Paul, and Jacinta to Lourdes and other sites = $20K
Dear Jenny and Paul - please know that we are praying for you both and your beautiful family. May God bless you and give you strength and courage in this struggle.
Keeping Jenny and the Swope family in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you!
Many wonderful memories with the Swopes as childhood neighbors. Thank you Jenny. Thinking of Paul and your children. Holding you all close to my heart.
Matt, Daniel and I send love and prayers to you all..
Praying daily for the Jenny and the whole family.
You continue to be in our thoughts and in our prayers.
Praying for Jenny, you and the entire Swope family. Tammy and Paul Mahoney
