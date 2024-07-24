Campaign Image

Jenny Swope and Swope Family Expenses

Goal:

 USD $80,000

Raised:

 USD $33,815

Campaign created by Michael Pakaluk

Campaign funds will be received by Paul Swope

Jenny Swope and Swope Family Expenses

Please make a monetary gift to the Swope family to help them in their time of great need.  Jenny Swope is suffering from a very aggressive glioblastoma (brain cancer) and as I write this  (Aug 4) is deteriorating rapidly.  Here is a transparent accounting of their immediate expenses.  Please consider making a gift simply to show solidarity and love.  Even small gifts add up!

High annual deductible for their medical cost sharing plan (2 x $10K) = $20K

Estimated medical expenses after “caps” placed on treatments = $30K

Travel expenses to help friends and relatives travel to see Jenny one last time = $10K

Pilgrimage of Jenny, Paul, and Jacinta to Lourdes and other sites = $20K

Recent Donations
Show:
Paul and Carol Diodati
$ 300.00 USD
2 days ago

Dear Jenny and Paul - please know that we are praying for you both and your beautiful family. May God bless you and give you strength and courage in this struggle.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
19 days ago

Keeping Jenny and the Swope family in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you!

Hannah Morini
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Many wonderful memories with the Swopes as childhood neighbors. Thank you Jenny. Thinking of Paul and your children. Holding you all close to my heart.

Almeida family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Patrick and Kim Brennan
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Marisol Evans
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Matt, Daniel and I send love and prayers to you all..

Kelly McIntire
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Claire Neville
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Berner Family
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying daily for the Jenny and the whole family.

Amy and Steve Pratte
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

You continue to be in our thoughts and in our prayers.

Tammy and Paul Mahoney
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for Jenny, you and the entire Swope family. Tammy and Paul Mahoney

anon
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo