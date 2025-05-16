Campaign Image

Help Young Widows Rebuild Their Lives in Minembwe

Monthly Goal:

 USD $50,000

Total Raised:

 USD $365

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Julie Mudasumbwa

Help Young Widows Rebuild Their Lives in Minembwe

“Pure and undefiled religion before God the Father is this: to care for orphans and widows in their affliction…” — James 1:27

Minembwe, a remote region in Eastern Congo, is facing an unspoken humanitarian crisis. Since mid 2017, violence has destroyed villages, closed schools, and left thousands displaced. But among the most painful consequences is the silent suffering of young widows — some as young as 15 — now raising children alone in the midst of war.

They’ve lost everything: their husbands, homes, safety, and support. Many, face trauma, rejection, and deep poverty, with no way to feed or educate their children. Their children, orphans, are vulnerable to abuse, exploitation, and despair.

With roads blocked and markets days away by foot, essentials like sugar now cost nearly 10$/kg and fuel 19$/liter — some of the highest prices in the world. Over 50,000 people are in critical need, and widows with no income are the hardest hit.

But hope remains.

UEMI (Université Eben-Ezer de Minembwe) is one of few local institutions together with LaOlam Ministry and local churches, still standing in Minembwe after all other humanitarian organizations have left. With unwavering courage, they continue to provide food, trauma care, school support, shelter, and tools to help widows and orphans rebuild their lives with dignity.

You can help.

• $30 feeds a widow and her children for a week

• $150 sends a child back to school for a year

• $200 helps a widow start a small business

• $3,000 builds a home for a widow family

These women are grieving—but they are strong. With your help, they can rise again.

Please give, share, or pray. Together, we can show them they are not forgotten.


With gratitude,

Julie Mudasumbwa


Recent Donations
Show:
Santiago
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Isaiah McGill
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless you ❤️

Chris
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you and care about you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

❤️🙏🏾

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo