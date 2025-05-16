Help Young Widows Rebuild Their Lives in Minembwe

“Pure and undefiled religion before God the Father is this: to care for orphans and widows in their affliction…” — James 1:27

Minembwe, a remote region in Eastern Congo, is facing an unspoken humanitarian crisis. Since mid 2017, violence has destroyed villages, closed schools, and left thousands displaced. But among the most painful consequences is the silent suffering of young widows — some as young as 15 — now raising children alone in the midst of war.

They’ve lost everything: their husbands, homes, safety, and support. Many, face trauma, rejection, and deep poverty, with no way to feed or educate their children. Their children, orphans, are vulnerable to abuse, exploitation, and despair.

With roads blocked and markets days away by foot, essentials like sugar now cost nearly 10$/kg and fuel 19$/liter — some of the highest prices in the world. Over 50,000 people are in critical need, and widows with no income are the hardest hit.

But hope remains.

UEMI (Université Eben-Ezer de Minembwe) is one of few local institutions together with LaOlam Ministry and local churches, still standing in Minembwe after all other humanitarian organizations have left. With unwavering courage, they continue to provide food, trauma care, school support, shelter, and tools to help widows and orphans rebuild their lives with dignity.

You can help.

• $30 feeds a widow and her children for a week

• $150 sends a child back to school for a year

• $200 helps a widow start a small business

• $3,000 builds a home for a widow family

These women are grieving—but they are strong. With your help, they can rise again.

Please give, share, or pray. Together, we can show them they are not forgotten.





With gratitude,

Julie Mudasumbwa



