Help During LTD Appeal - No Income vaccine injury

I am writing this on behalf of Whitney. I've known Whitney for a few years and have seen her life taken from her. All she wanted to do was 'protect' herself and others as the governments of the world told us.

The truth is, one dose and your life could be ripped from you in the cruelest way, which is what happened to Whitney. Injured from the V, Whitney now lives everyday nearly bed ridden and only leaves the house for blood tests or other medical appointments, but this isn't possible all the time and she has been fighting so hard for any kind of help.

When I hear that Whitney has made it to the hospital or laboratory, I smile because she's got fresh air, and she managed to take a step closer to answers. But times like that are rare.

Just this week, Whitney received a voicemail from her disability insurance company to say that they will be suddenly stopping her disability allowance that has kept her afloat for the last two years, as they say her circumstances all of the sudden now do not meet that for disability even though her physicians do not agree.

How much does one have to suffer to be believed? What does one have to do to prove to them? A camera in her house 24/7 to show her laying on bed, passing out, in constant pain, unable to breath well etc.?

After just one dose, Whitney is now diagnosed with Myocarditis, pericarditis, MCAS, POTS, vertigo, hEDS, positive ANA, Raynaud's, dysautonomia, autonomic nervous system Dysfunction, CIRS, CFS, extreme weakness, esophagitis, gastritis, enterocolitis... and more.

This is not a full diagnosis list, but a small example of what Whitney is diagnosed with and deals with on a daily basis all because she put her trust in the governments of the world.

The stoppage of her disability allowance means that Whitney is not going to be able to get more medical help, she can't order food - she has not been to the supermarket for over two years, she relies on Instacart to deliver everything, she has bills as she is doing this all alone, where will this money come from now? She has been fighting this battle alone this entire time and has no idea how she will continue to make it as she does not have family resources to help.

V injuries are not rare, and they are a disability. There are many people in this world who are claiming disability without actually being unwell, Whitney is not one of them.

Saying all this, until Whitney is able to appeal this decision placed on her by someone that she has never met within the insurance company, she has no income to survive. Appeals will take a long time even if she is successful.

If you can please donate even $5 to help Whitney at this time please do, and if you cannot, please find it on your heart to share.

Thank you so much for your support for Whitney.



