Campaign Image

Help Vickie Rebuild After Hurricane Milton

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $4,995

Campaign created by Jasmine Otten

Campaign funds will be received by Vickie Nutter

Help Vickie Rebuild After Hurricane Milton

I truly appreciate you taking a moment to read this. My selfless and beautiful friend, Vickie, has been left homeless due to Hurricane Milton, which left her home in shambles with substantial damage. Vickie's selflessness has inspired countless others, and now she needs our support. Having opened her heart and home to many, we're now called to rally around her. We are thankful she is okay, and now we would love to pay it forward & help her with upcoming costs for months to come. If you are able and willing, please consider donating to help this amazing woman rebuild her home and find temporary settlement during this devastating time. 

If you would like to donate through a different platform here is Vickie's Venmo, 

@VickieNutter 

Thank you all & God Bless! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

GiveSendGo Charities
$ 2500.00 USD
2 months ago

This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19

Renee Larkin
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Just seeing this now Vickie, I'm so sorry this happened to you and hope to hear some positive updates soon. 💕

Jim and colleen
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Barb Hartnell
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I am so sorry you are going through this - hope my small donation helps some.

Eric Wolf
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

We love you, Vickie! Denise, Taya, and Kailey

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Shar Grife
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending hope and prayers!

Paula and Dave Estey
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

You are strong, I k ow that about you and you will overcome this! Love you Vicky❤️❤️🙏

Carla and Dale
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Hang in there. you got this.

Lisa Lawson
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

I am a friend of Jasmine’s and she has spoken highly of you, and said she’s had some amazing times visiting you in your home. I’m so sorry you lost your home! I pray that you recover soon and are not suffering displacement for very long. My heart goes out to you and yours.

Robert Bombardier
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers and best wishes for a fast recovery Vicky!

Sarah Reif
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I’m so sorry sweetheart. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

You are in my thoughts and prayers. I’m so sorry.

Brenda Phipps
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

So sorry for all you lost! I hope this can help! Jasmine is an amazing friend! Thank you for all you do for her and her family! Praying for you and all of Florida that was affected be this devastation. . .

Jake hince
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo