Help Vickie Rebuild After Hurricane Milton

I truly appreciate you taking a moment to read this. My selfless and beautiful friend, Vickie, has been left homeless due to Hurricane Milton, which left her home in shambles with substantial damage. Vickie's selflessness has inspired countless others, and now she needs our support. Having opened her heart and home to many, we're now called to rally around her. We are thankful she is okay, and now we would love to pay it forward & help her with upcoming costs for months to come. If you are able and willing, please consider donating to help this amazing woman rebuild her home and find temporary settlement during this devastating time.

If you would like to donate through a different platform here is Vickie's Venmo,

@VickieNutter

Thank you all & God Bless!