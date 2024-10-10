Help Vickie Rebuild After Hurricane Milton

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $4,995
Campaign funds will be received by Vickie Nutter
I truly appreciate you taking a moment to read this. My selfless and beautiful friend, Vickie, has been left homeless due to Hurricane Milton, which left her home in shambles with substantial damage. Vickie's selflessness has inspired countless others, and now she needs our support. Having opened her heart and home to many, we're now called to rally around her. We are thankful she is okay, and now we would love to pay it forward & help her with upcoming costs for months to come. If you are able and willing, please consider donating to help this amazing woman rebuild her home and find temporary settlement during this devastating time.
If you would like to donate through a different platform here is Vickie's Venmo,
@VickieNutter
Thank you all & God Bless!
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
Just seeing this now Vickie, I'm so sorry this happened to you and hope to hear some positive updates soon. 💕
I am so sorry you are going through this - hope my small donation helps some.
We love you, Vickie! Denise, Taya, and Kailey
Sending hope and prayers!
You are strong, I k ow that about you and you will overcome this! Love you Vicky❤️❤️🙏
Hang in there. you got this.
I am a friend of Jasmine’s and she has spoken highly of you, and said she’s had some amazing times visiting you in your home. I’m so sorry you lost your home! I pray that you recover soon and are not suffering displacement for very long. My heart goes out to you and yours.
Prayers and best wishes for a fast recovery Vicky!
I’m so sorry sweetheart. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
You are in my thoughts and prayers. I’m so sorry.
So sorry for all you lost! I hope this can help! Jasmine is an amazing friend! Thank you for all you do for her and her family! Praying for you and all of Florida that was affected be this devastation. . .
