Tyler Burleson Legal Fund

Tyler has been arrested after exposing FEMA on Steve Bannon's Warroom with the help of Ben Bergquam. Tyler has been sitting in Unicoi Jail with no arraignment yet. The government has 72 hours to arraign Tyler, and he has exceeded that time.

He was arrested over an alleged bounced check. However. he claims that the check was resolved and made whole before the arrest. The company that is involved are not pressing charges. Despite this, Tyler is still sitting in jail.

We have to wonder if this lawfare is being imposed because of Tyler's help in the community. He has had the county openly state that they are upset because he did not ask permission to set up his distribution center.

Your donations today will help Tyler with his legal bills and other necessities so he does not lose his business and his home.