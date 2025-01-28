Tyler Burleson Legal Fund

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $815
Tyler has been arrested after exposing FEMA on Steve Bannon's Warroom with the help of Ben Bergquam. Tyler has been sitting in Unicoi Jail with no arraignment yet. The government has 72 hours to arraign Tyler, and he has exceeded that time.
He was arrested over an alleged bounced check. However. he claims that the check was resolved and made whole before the arrest. The company that is involved are not pressing charges. Despite this, Tyler is still sitting in jail.
We have to wonder if this lawfare is being imposed because of Tyler's help in the community. He has had the county openly state that they are upset because he did not ask permission to set up his distribution center.
Your donations today will help Tyler with his legal bills and other necessities so he does not lose his business and his home.
God speed
God bless you.
Ben, I got a selfie with you at the end of AmFest and asked if you’d be going to NC. No, not from there. From KY, living in WY for 31 years, love NC and the people there. Thank you for creating a way for us to support Tyler and the recovery effort! Hope to get out there and help clean up yards this spring.
God bless you Tyler. Thank you for all the work you’ve done for the community.
