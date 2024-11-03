Help Tracy Observe Mask Free!

On October 28th the Island County Police as well as Coupeville Police escorted me out of the Ballot Observation Room for not wearing a mask. I am an Official Observer in Island County and won’t wear a mask. The designated area for non masked is the door way in Hallway. I tried that and it hinders my observation. I went in to where the masks observers were which is a clear view of all ballots and workers processing the ballots. You have a full view of everything.

When they noticed I was in there The Election Officials asked the Police to remove me after a half hour of observing. The following day a reporter caught a worker without a mask while the Election Observer gave the interview.This is Election Interference and against mine and my Candidates rights. Unconstitutional-

I have to fight this and we believe the $10,000 will be enough to stop this legally and remind the Elected Officials that We The People are in charge.