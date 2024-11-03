Help Tracy Observe Mask Free!

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,095
Campaign funds will be received by Tracy Abuhl
On October 28th the Island County Police as well as Coupeville Police escorted me out of the Ballot Observation Room for not wearing a mask. I am an Official Observer in Island County and won’t wear a mask. The designated area for non masked is the door way in Hallway. I tried that and it hinders my observation. I went in to where the masks observers were which is a clear view of all ballots and workers processing the ballots. You have a full view of everything.
When they noticed I was in there The Election Officials asked the Police to remove me after a half hour of observing. The following day a reporter caught a worker without a mask while the Election Observer gave the interview.This is Election Interference and against mine and my Candidates rights. Unconstitutional-
I have to fight this and we believe the $10,000 will be enough to stop this legally and remind the Elected Officials that We The People are in charge.
Praying Justice for you!
Praying for you, Tracy!
I can't believe this is happening to you! I am so sorry you have to go through this BS !!! These tactics on our citizens needs to stop!!!
This is outrageous. Mandates are over.
FREEDOOOOMMMM!
Fight! Fight!! Fight!!!
Thank you for your boldness and integrity, Tracy!
Go get em!
Thank you Tracy!!
Enough is Enough…!
Go get 'em Tracy!
Thank you Traci for being such a warrior. I truly hope this inspires others to stand up for their rights. Prayers to our Washington Warrior.
Go Tracy! The Force is with you! Angel Armies and God Himself and We the People!
God bless America
Thank you Tracy!
Go Go Go Tracy!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.