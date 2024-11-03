Help Tracy Observe Mask Free!

On October 28th the Island County Police as well as Coupeville Police escorted me out of the Ballot Observation Room for not wearing a mask. I am an Official Observer in Island County and won’t wear a mask. The designated area for non masked is the door way in Hallway. I tried that and it hinders my observation. I went in to where the masks observers were which is a clear view of all ballots and workers processing the ballots. You have a full view of everything. 

When they noticed I was in there The Election Officials asked the Police to remove me after a half hour of observing. The following day a reporter caught a worker without a mask while the Election Observer gave the interview.This is Election Interference and against mine and my Candidates rights. Unconstitutional-

I have to fight this and we believe the $10,000 will be enough to stop this legally and remind the Elected Officials that We The People are in charge.

Ann Walden
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying Justice for you!

Tom Miller
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for you, Tracy!

Susann Martin
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

I can't believe this is happening to you! I am so sorry you have to go through this BS !!! These tactics on our citizens needs to stop!!!

Kristina Vandersnick
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

LWHerbert
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

This is outrageous. Mandates are over.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

FREEDOOOOMMMM!

David Krause
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Fight! Fight!! Fight!!!

William G Burnett
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

AK4WA
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for your boldness and integrity, Tracy!

Terri Dow
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Go get em!

Julie M
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you Tracy!!

Timothy Ramsey
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Enough is Enough…!

Michael W
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Go get 'em Tracy!

Dawn
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you Traci for being such a warrior. I truly hope this inspires others to stand up for their rights. Prayers to our Washington Warrior.

Janet He
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Go Tracy! The Force is with you! Angel Armies and God Himself and We the People!

WA Patriot
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless America

Peter McDougall
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Stephanie Lugo
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you Tracy!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Go Go Go Tracy!

