Supporting Tim & Judy Johnson Family

This is Judy and Tim Johnson and their daughter Taylor Slagle. Judy lived in her home almost 38 years, raising her kids, helping with grandkids, babysitting the neighbors, and adopting a special Princess Taylor! These are some the most selfless people you could ever meet. They NEVER ask for anything and yet are the 1st ones to jump in to help others, no questions asked. Living in their home so long, the South Toe River running through the back yard, they never imagined such a tragic situation would happen. When Hurricane Helene hit, NO ONE was prepared. I don’t know how you would even prepare for something like that. One minute they could hear the roar of the water, the next the water was in the house. They watched as more and more water rushed in, blowing walls out, ultimately washing Tim out of the house. Judy held onto Taylor and just prayed. There was no time to think let alone get out in time. Over 5 feet of water rushed through their home and the only thing to do was hold on and pray. Everything they have is completely destroyed from necessities to sentimental belongings. There is nothing left, in spite of this tragic occurrence neither Tim nor Judy ever gave up faith and they kept pushing to survive. These people need help and they would never ask for it, so anything you can give will be tremendously appreciated, whether it be financial or prayers, Judy and Tim are still out there looking for more people they can help while still trying to dig their lives out of the mud of what is left of their home. Thank you in advance and bless you all!