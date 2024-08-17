Tim Lubben needs help!

Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $1,005

Campaign created by Mark Shattuck

Campaign funds will be received by Tim Lubben

Tim Lubben needs our help! He's 60-years-old with advanced muscular sclerosis. He's now 100% wheelchair-bound (he can't walk), has limited use of his fingers, and so needs help to do everything. He's a father of four daughters and a grandfather to nine grandchildren. 

However, Tim does not let this severe disability keep him from serving others! He regularly visits local juvenile prisons to mentor kids who typically lack a father. He passes along God's love and purpose to those who are easily forgotten in our country.

Please help Tim cover the cost of his care so he can continue serving troubled youth in his community.

Thank you so much!

