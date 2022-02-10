Help The Hursts With Living and Medical Expenses

Hello Everyone!

We've started this campaign because the Hurst family needs our help! Many of us know Sean and Erika Hurst as the husband and wife team of the YouTube Channel: BELIEVING THINKERS (https://www.youtube.com/c/BelievingThinkers). You may also have seen Sean appear as one of the members of the APOLOGETICS EMPIRE (https://youtu.be/PgUiGyv8zOw).

Well, the Hurst family has faced several challenges over the years which they have all soldiered through. But circumstances in recent months have culminated as such that it will be very difficult to persist without help from us.

-Sean, Erika and their six children have been out of home and staying with relatives. But by God’s grace they have found a new home. But this means they must now pay $3000 in rental costs per month, not to mention the initial costs of moving into the home (i.e. first and last month’s rent, security deposit, and moving expenses, etc.)

-They are still paying off their one and only vehicle which doesn’t even hold every member of their family at one time. This cost nearly $700 a month.

-Sean needs hormone replacement therapy, which costs him $600 a month.

-And as previously mentioned, Sean and Erika have 6 kids ranging in ages from 1 to 16 years of age. So, you can imagine how much the cost of food, clothing and diapers adds up.

-None of this even includes other miscellaneous costs such as utilities and insurance premiums.

On top of all these monthly bills Sean has been dealing with several medical and dental issues. He sustained injuries to his shoulder and back when a car rear ended him at 50 mph, while he was at a complete stop. The situation was later exacerbated when he fell, causing a shoulder separation. He will eventually need surgery on both his shoulder and back!

Sean also has several rotting teeth that will need to be extracted and replaced.

These medical and dental issues cause him pain, making it increasingly difficult to function on a daily basis. And he can’t even really begin to think about addressing them because meeting his family’s monthly costs are already an uphill battle.

We are trying to raise at least $10,000 to help the Hursts get through these next few months.

What you need to understand about Sean is that he is Army veteran who was medically retired from the service due to injuries sustained in combat. As a result, he cannot work and supports his family entirely off of his retirement and disability benefits.

In fact, Sean has served BOTH his country and the Church for several years. Before entering the service Sean was in Bible College studying Pastoral Theology while working on staff at Trinity Baptist Church. He was also a Bus Captain and worked in several other children's ministries. In his 3rd year of Bible College, Sean answered the call to serve his country when he enlisted in the Army on Sep. 12, 2001, the day after the 9/11 attacks. Sean served in a combat unit from 2002 until about 2010 when he was medically retired due to injuries sustained in combat.

Outside of the military, Sean has served in several ministries. Returning to Trinity he started a Sports and Martial Arts Outreach program and served as director for one year.

He was ordained as a pastor at Bethel Baptist Church working as an associate pastor for several years, as well as Children's pastor and bus ministry director and teacher to Jr High and High School students. Sean also served as a Senior Pastor for Connecting Point Ministry Church and interim pastor for Palm Bay Baptist Church.

Sean along with his wife, Erika, began the YouTube channel Believing Thinkers (https://www.youtube.com/c/BelievingThinkers) in 2018. It is a Christian Apologetics Channel geared towards training Christians to defend their faith through a proper understanding of Theology and Philosophy. They've been inactive on the channel for a little over a year, due to issues with their house, car, and health which required their focus and attention, not to mention raising 6 kids.

The Hursts are faithful servants of Jesus Christ, and Lord willing, will continue to serve the kingdom for years to come. But for right now they need our help, so will you please prayerfully consider giving what you can to help them get through these difficult circumstances? Even if you can’t you can still help by sharing the campaign and most of all PRAY FOR THE HURSTS! Thank you for your consideration and your time! God bless you all!