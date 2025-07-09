Campaign Image

Supporting the Texas County ERT Nonprofit

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Travis Maddox

Campaign funds will be received by Travis Maddox

Supporting the Texas County ERT Nonprofit

The Texas County Emergency Response Team is an all Volunteer Nonprofit that serves our community when disasters and emergencies happen. We assist local fire department, EMS and Emergency Management as well as help victims of various disasters and emergencies. We also educate our community members on First Aid, Preparedness, Disaster Relief and much more. We train regularly in Search and Rescue, Medical First Response, Disaster Relief and Recovery, Traffic Control and much more! We are completely funded by the generosity of people just like you! Your donation today, no matter how small, will help us help our community in recovering from disasters and saving lives! 

This Fundraiser is to help us purchase the equipment we need to do this job. Safety equipment, chainsaws, search and rescue gear, medical equipment and more. Your help is greatly appreciated! 

www.texascountycert.org

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • We ask for prayer for our responders safety as they train and respond to emergencies.
  • We also ask that the Father provides the necessary equipment we need to serve those during an emergency.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo