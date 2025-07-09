Supporting the Texas County ERT Nonprofit

The Texas County Emergency Response Team is an all Volunteer Nonprofit that serves our community when disasters and emergencies happen. We assist local fire department, EMS and Emergency Management as well as help victims of various disasters and emergencies. We also educate our community members on First Aid, Preparedness, Disaster Relief and much more. We train regularly in Search and Rescue, Medical First Response, Disaster Relief and Recovery, Traffic Control and much more! We are completely funded by the generosity of people just like you! Your donation today, no matter how small, will help us help our community in recovering from disasters and saving lives!

This Fundraiser is to help us purchase the equipment we need to do this job. Safety equipment, chainsaws, search and rescue gear, medical equipment and more. Your help is greatly appreciated!

www.texascountycert.org