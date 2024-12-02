Swannanoa North Carolina Hurricane Helene Relief

Goal:
USD $3,600
Raised:
USD $3,250
Campaign funds will be received by Anthony DiCroce
Helping those who have lost mostly everything.
Swannanoa North Carolina is a small town of about 5000 people that has been devastated by Hurricane Helene. One of the epicenters of the storm.
Many homes and businesses were completely destroyed.
Many residents are living in tents, converted sheds, campers and some with family. Now with winter upon them it’s only getting worse. We’re trying to help getting some of the land ready so rebuilding can start
I spent a week in November with Samaritans Purse helping out in the area and will be returning this Thursday 12/5
While there I’ve met some incredible people and have been in constant contact with a couple Samantha and Lewis who are not from the area but showed up weeks ago. They’re staying in a tent on some land that once housed 4/5 families who pretty much lost everything. They’re helping cook, clean up, coordinate with volunteers/locals to get supplies/donations and whatever they to help. Two months after the storm and the area doesn’t look much different than a day after the storm hit.
I texted them this morning Monday 12/2 and asked what are the top 2-3 needs right now. Her reply was gravel/ fill and machinery. The land is all uneven with ruts that fill with water or melted snow as well as debris and everything you can imagine the flood waters dumped there
I started calling local equipment rentals and crushed stone suppliers.
One truckload aprox 18 tons of crushed stone is about $1100, 2 to start for now.
A machine rental for week with PU/delivery and fuel is another $1200
If more money than the campaign is raised might be able to get another load of stone while the machine is there or possibly some dumpsters.
You people in North Carolina have not been forgotten.
God Bless!
God bless you for helping people who have lost everything.
God bless
May God bless each of the storm victims and you too Tony for being his servant!
Thank you for doing such wonderful work. Your efforts have blessed so many lives.
Our thought and prayers are with you all.
Praying for all in need and all doing GODs work here on earth.
My heart goes out to you during this difficult time. May the Lord supply ALL your needs in Christ Jesus!
Thank you Tony for organizing this effort. Blessings to all those people impacted by this event and still recovering.
Heartbreaking, that there’s so many people living in tents or cars after 9 weeks.
January 1st, 2025
Happy New Year ❤️
To all who have donated to this campaign, you are appreciated. On behalf of myself and all those who pitched in and gave their time with boots on the ground, we thank you for your generosity.
The funds went directly to the Swannanoa area helping volunteers. Some from NC and a few others who traveled from out of state to help. Some have been onsite for about two months. Specifically, we were helping at Good Loop Rd. which is between old Rt 70 and the Swannanoa River. There were four homes that were along the river. Three were totally washed away and the one survived but was severely damaged by the flood. It needs to be completely gutted and everything replaced. Besides the homes by the river, the entire area was affected. Mobile homes, vehicles, sheds, a gravel road, vegetation and trees were either washed away or damaged. After the storm, the area looked like a war zone. There’s still much to be done.
With the funds raised we were able to have 109 tons of stone/gravel delivered ($4800) and spread to replace the road, some parking areas and paths and pads for campers. A special thanks to a volunteer from Wisconsin, Billy Mills, who showed up with a skid steer and dump trailer. He removed about 250 yards of debris and spread all the stone
We gave $600 to Billy for fuel. We purchased some tools and supplies needed at Home Depot ($400)
We donated $250 to Hope Valley Church that fed people daily for the first month and is still helping distribute supplies while helping locals rebuild.
We donated $200 to Venture Unknown who had been donating sleeping bags, generators, and heaters. We provided the volunteers and some residents with a Christmas Dinner, a Honey Baked Ham with all the fixings.
We’re far from finished but your generosity has really made a difference in the lives of many who lost everything. I extend their gratitude to each of you and I too, am extremely grateful. It was a blessing to see hope restored. Each family was ministered to with the Good News and Gospel of Jesus Christ and the free gift of salvation available to all.
This has far exceeded what I originally thought would happen. (Ephesians 3:20). Please continue praying for God to provide for their needs. His blessings and protection be upon these people as He reveals Himself to them in a very mighty way. They have a long road ahead of them. 🇺🇸☝️❤️
God Bless, Tony DiCroce
Jeremiah 29:11
December 9th, 2024
Besides GSG I reached out to family, friends and others by email, messages and phone. I am so Grateful for everyone who has given many I don’t know personally. All of you are part of a Huge Blessing to some people who have lost pretty much everything in the Hurricane. The Great News is the Goal I set here on GSG doesn’t show the money that was donated by cash, check, Venmo etc. and the total raised so far is about $6400 which means instead of 2 truckloads of stone, it will be 4-5. I was also able to find a guy that is $300 cheaper each load. I was planning on renting a skid steer and a day before I was heading to Asheville, a guy from Wisconsin showed up with a machine and a dump trailer. All he wanted was some fuel money which I had provided. Besides spreading the stone, he has removed about 30 trailer loads of debris and pulled out cars that were sunk in the mud and the area is much more manageable for moving forward. I spent most of yesterday Sunday at the site. They have an area outside for cooking with camping stoves and tables but no protection from the rain. Also someone donated a prefabricated storage shed that had to be assembled. I was able to go to the home depot and buy a 12’x12’ canopy, some tools and supplies for the shed and some other work that would need to be done. Praise God for providing Abundant and Exceedingly above what we asked (Ephesians 3:20) FYI -we put up the canopy yesterday afternoon, and it rained last night and today. I'm going to donate some money to a small church that is a couple of blocks away that provides free dinner every Monday night for anyone that shows up.
So, Thank you, Thank you, and Thank you for your Generosity and Prayers. We’re not done but it’s a Great Start and I will post updates and find a way to share pictures and videos
