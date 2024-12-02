Swannanoa North Carolina Hurricane Helene Relief

Helping those who have lost mostly everything.

Swannanoa North Carolina is a small town of about 5000 people that has been devastated by Hurricane Helene. One of the epicenters of the storm.

Many homes and businesses were completely destroyed.

Many residents are living in tents, converted sheds, campers and some with family. Now with winter upon them it’s only getting worse. We’re trying to help getting some of the land ready so rebuilding can start

I spent a week in November with Samaritans Purse helping out in the area and will be returning this Thursday 12/5

While there I’ve met some incredible people and have been in constant contact with a couple Samantha and Lewis who are not from the area but showed up weeks ago. They’re staying in a tent on some land that once housed 4/5 families who pretty much lost everything. They’re helping cook, clean up, coordinate with volunteers/locals to get supplies/donations and whatever they to help. Two months after the storm and the area doesn’t look much different than a day after the storm hit.

I texted them this morning Monday 12/2 and asked what are the top 2-3 needs right now. Her reply was gravel/ fill and machinery. The land is all uneven with ruts that fill with water or melted snow as well as debris and everything you can imagine the flood waters dumped there

I started calling local equipment rentals and crushed stone suppliers.

One truckload aprox 18 tons of crushed stone is about $1100, 2 to start for now.

A machine rental for week with PU/delivery and fuel is another $1200

If more money than the campaign is raised might be able to get another load of stone while the machine is there or possibly some dumpsters.







