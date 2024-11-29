Supporting the Sloan family

I'm a father of 6 kids. I was working a decent job away from family and saving to start an outdoors and sporting business back home. I am a veteran but as I never deployed I don't have any benefits. I wanted to get back home as some of the kids were struggling while away from me and my wife had a high-risk pregnancy.

I found a job that was supposed to be enough to pay bills and be back in the Platte River Valley with my family and allow me to work on getting my EMT license. That company had misled me and said it would only be part time until another guy was fired, then changed their story again to another woman leaving the country later in the year and it wouldn't even be part-time, it would be an as-needed basis.

So I stayed a couple weeks while finding another job where I stayed for a month who let me go right after my wife gave birth to our 6th due to me not being there (they stated they would allow me to and be understanding of me taking her to her appointments). So I got on at the grocery store and their advertised pay range was misleading. I am making $300 less in 2 weeks than I made in one week working the job I had away from family.

I have 3 or 4 weeks left before I finish my EMT course (which I signed to volunteer for a year if they gave me a grant for). One two-week paycheck isn't enough to even pay rent, much less other bills. Last night, my brakes went out on the drive home as my parking brake keeps freezing and locking up the wheels even when left off... so now I have to fix that. I need a break... I need help. Please, I feel like I am drowning. Attached is a photo of my family. If you cannot donate, please share.