Help Send Me To Africa

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $305
Campaign funds will be received by Serenity Garcia
I am going in a group of 11 people to a country in Africa called Guinea Bissau.
Guinea Bissau statistics: 42% of babies born do not make it. Top 10 of the poorest countries in the world. Considered the most forgotten country in Africa. The Muslim & Folk regions cover over 70% of Guinea Bissau.
My heart burns for Guinea Bissau & for those who aren’t saved. I truly believe that God has called me to this specific nation! Our main focus is bible distribution, working at a pregnancy clinic, & bringing hope to the nation & spreading the good news!
We are all called to the Great Commission whether that’s being a sender or a goer! Are you willing to partner with me & send me into the nation to share who Jesus is & show His love to this nation? Help me show Guinea Bissau that Jesus has not forgotten them & they’re so loved!
Be strong and courageous!
Keep doing great things through Him Serenity!
Praying God can get you there!!
Lord Jesus bless you and the work that you do. I ask that Jesus bless and heal the people of Africa, especially the children who are lonely, hungry & thirsty
Praying for you and the mission that the Lord has called you on!! :)
The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine upon you, and be gracious unto you; the Lord lift His countenance upon you, and give you peace Num 6:24-26
Keep up the amazing work! I pray God continues to move through you to touch others with his love.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.