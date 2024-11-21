Help Send Me To Africa

I am going in a group of 11 people to a country in Africa called Guinea Bissau.





Guinea Bissau statistics: 42% of babies born do not make it. Top 10 of the poorest countries in the world. Considered the most forgotten country in Africa. The Muslim & Folk regions cover over 70% of Guinea Bissau.





My heart burns for Guinea Bissau & for those who aren’t saved. I truly believe that God has called me to this specific nation! Our main focus is bible distribution, working at a pregnancy clinic, & bringing hope to the nation & spreading the good news!





We are all called to the Great Commission whether that’s being a sender or a goer! Are you willing to partner with me & send me into the nation to share who Jesus is & show His love to this nation? Help me show Guinea Bissau that Jesus has not forgotten them & they’re so loved!