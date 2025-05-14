Help Save Gambit!

Hi! Gambit is our 8 year old Carolina dog and is my best friend. He has been there for me during the best and worst of times and he is in need of emergency surgery. On Monday 5/12 I took Gambit to the vet thinking he needed his glands expressed. The doctor came into the room and informed me that Gambit has a perineal hernia and needs surgery asap. The initial estimate was for $1800, but on 5/13 we took Gambit back to the vet as he had a second lump in his lower belly. They are now saying that he could have a second hernia but they won’t know for sure until they put him under and start the surgery. They then gave us a new estimate for $2200. Untreated, this hernia can trap his bladder or intestines.





Gambit has always been perfectly healthy so we are truly at a loss. With my partner being sick and unable to work I am the only person able to work and we have bills that also need to be paid. These funds will ensure Gambit has the surgery so that we can also keep our utilities on. Any little bit helps as I don’t want to lose my dog.