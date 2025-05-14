Campaign Image

Help Save Gambit!

Goal:

 USD $1,600

Raised:

 USD $195

Campaign created by Alexandra Lugo

Campaign funds will be received by Alexandra Lugo

Help Save Gambit!

Hi! Gambit is our 8 year old Carolina dog and is my best friend. He has been there for me during the best and worst of times and he is in need of emergency surgery. On Monday 5/12 I took Gambit to the vet thinking he needed his glands expressed. The doctor came into the room and informed me that Gambit has a perineal hernia and needs surgery asap. The initial estimate was for $1800, but on 5/13 we took Gambit back to the vet as he had a second lump in his lower belly. They are now saying that he could have a second hernia but they won’t know for sure until they put him under and start the surgery. They then gave us a new estimate for $2200. Untreated, this hernia can trap his bladder or intestines.


Gambit has always been perfectly healthy so we are truly at a loss. With my partner being sick and unable to work I am the only person able to work and we have bills that also need to be paid. These funds will ensure Gambit has the surgery so that we can also keep our utilities on. Any little bit helps as I don’t want to lose my dog.

Recent Donations
Show:
Eric McCauley
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sarah Roskin
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

John H
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Angela Jones Pinto
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

❤️Gambit

Canon Birchfield
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo